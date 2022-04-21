news, local-news,

Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Bendigo COVID cases rise Greater Bendigo's COVID cases have risen slightly as the city recorded 207 new cases on Wednesday, an increase from Wednesdays 162. According to data on the Department of Health's website, active cases in the municipality are now at 1110. Following Greater Bendigo, Macedon Ranges had the next highest number of daily cases with 86. Campaspe Shire recorded 42 new cases and Central Goldfields recorded 22. Around the region, Mount Alexander (33), Gannawarra (18), Loddon (5) and Buloke (5) all recorded cases. Victoria records 10,674 new COVID cases Victoria has recorded 10,674 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the states total number of active cases to 53,896. The latest Department of Health data also revealed 11 people have died with the virus. The new cases were made up of 6,827 reported rapid-antigen tests and 3,847 positive PCR results. Health workers tested 20,600 people for COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are 444 people in hospital due to the virus including 35 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators. As far as vaccination rates go, 94.5 per cent of Victorians over the age of 12 are double jabbed. The state's third dose rate has also continued to climb steadily, with 67.2 per cent of eligible Victorians (18-years and over) having received theirs. Sun poking through Good morning, political reporter Neve Brissenden here today. It's a chilly morning this morning, with a low of 8 degrees reached overnight. Top of 17 degrees expected today with partly cloudy conditions. On this day A very Bendigo on this day this morning... Whats happening? Last night, opposition leader Anthony Albanese and prime minister Scott Morrison had their first (official) debate. We broke it down for you. In local news, City of Greater Bendigo council Bendigo council revealed their draft 2022/23 budget as it braced for skyrocketing construction and inflation costs likely to constrain it's ability to pay for new projects. In other news, a new pedestrian crossing will be installed on the Long Gully Train at Creeth Street. More to come throughout the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/6bf1c317-feda-40ce-9005-facfff22e2ac.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg