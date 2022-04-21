news, local-news,

A NEW pedestrian crossing will be installed on the Long Gully Train at Creeth Street. Located between Hercules Street and Humboldt Drive, the crossing will be more visible, making it safer to get across the busy road. "Locals using the Long Gully Trail know how challenging it can be to navigate crossing Creeth Street, which is why we are upgrading the crossing to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said. Read more: Bendigo council reveals draft budget as economic headwinds bite Work is set to begin before the end of April and take six weeks to complete with extended kerbs, additional street lighting, more signs and new line markings to be installed. "We know pedestrians and cyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users and with about 7000 vehicles travelling on Creeth Street each day we need to ensure everyone can cross this road safely," roads and road safety minister Ben Carroll said. "The new crossing will be fully accessible for those using mobility devices." Read more: Bendigo business leaders welcome changes to COVID restrictions Traffic conditions will change during construction with the speed on Creeth Street to be reduced to 40km/h. The $150,000 crossing is a joint investment by the state and federal governments. A new pedestrian crossing is also being built on Midland Highway near Stanhope Primary School from mid-April as part of the Road Safety Program. For more information visit the Regional Roads website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/c3d82bea-44a2-4122-9d92-51fb32dca154.JPG/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg