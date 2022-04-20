news, local-news,

GREATER Bendigo would spend millions of dollars on rural projects under a draft budget earmarked for public consultation. That includes a showpiece $1.5 million on an Axedale-Kimbolton Road renewal. The works would take place around Doaks Road. Rural areas would get $3.2 million for gravel road re-sheeting. Related news: Council braces for budget cash squeeze The rapidly growing satellite suburb of Huntly would get $50,000 for a town square concept design. The suburb would also get a new shade structure, funding to maintain its public hall and $150,000 to help upgrade a Waratah Road intersection. Kamarooka would get money for a public hall upgrade and money to design and install a new monument. Axedale could get $600,000 for its tennis courts and a shed shelter. Its public hall and preschool could also get funds. More news: Victorian COVID isolation rules to ease, vaccination mandate to be scrapped Elmore would get new pool shade sales, Maiden Gully would get design for its recreation reserve and Strathfieldsaye would get money to expand its "green spine" of vegetation between Wellesley Street and Apsley Lane. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/89f7b367-0e05-40c8-841d-61fbd33edb3c.jpg/r0_384_4173_2742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg