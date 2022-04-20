news, local-news, campaspe, police, echuca, assault, mcdonalds, american hotel, community, assistance

Police are appealing to the public for help after a number of assaults allegedly caused by a group of youths were reported in Echuca on Sunday morning. Local police have received several reports from members of the public of being assaulted whilst walking between the American Hotel to McDonalds restaurant on April 17. MORE NEWS: Bendigo man to appear in court after police find cash, drugs and weapon in speeding driver's vehicle Officers would like to identify and speak to a number of youths seen in the area of Heygarth and High Street that may have been involved. Authorities are investigating the reports and are appealing for any witnesses, victims, information and any video/phone footage of the incidents. Any person with information is urged to contact Echuca Police Station on 5483 1500 or crimestoppersvic.com.au on 1800 333 000.

