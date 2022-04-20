Campaspe Shire seeking community comment on draft Open Spaces Strategy

news, local-news, news, council, campaspe, shire, community, comment, feedback, Open Spaces Strategy

Campaspe Shire Council has released a draft Open Space Strategy and is seeking community comment on the document. Mayor Chrissy Weller said the strategy aims to guide council in the decision making process when planning, designing and maintaining its open space network and builds on the previous paperwork developed in 2014. "Our open spaces include parks and formal gardens, playgrounds, sporting and recreation reserves, paths and significant water assets on rivers and other waterways," she said. MORE NEWS: Help keep residents warm this winter by donating to Bendigo Community Health Services' Coat Drive "Open spaces provide social connections for people, a place to be physically active and have a connection to nature and are an important part of making our townships liveable and an important part of our environment." Campaspe Shire manages more than 150 open spaces across the shire, supporting a range of informal and formal recreation activities. Community engagement completed last year as part of developing the long term vision for Campaspe highlighted community priorities as: The strategy supports ensuring our spaces provide a health and community benefit; are adaptable, accessible and connected; are sustainable; are developed in partnership with others; aim to protect and conserve our spaces; and meet the needs of the community. OTHER STORIES: "The document recognises the importance of play in an open space and the development of recent play spaces has shown the community's interest in changing the way we think about play," Cr Weller said. "Play is transitioning away from the traditional playground equipment to a more diverse range of play opportunities, including the integration of nature play and accessibility." "This was a clear focus with the recently completed Rochester Play Space, developed in partnership with the community." MORE NEWS: Bendigo Police want to hear from you through their Annual Victoria Police Community Sentiment Survey The document also captures issues with connectivity, the environment and climate, the importance of health and wellbeing, providing quality spaces versus quantity, affordability, the Traditional Owners of the land, and how spaces are also used for economic activity. "There are many challenges that impact the quality of our open spaces and the strategy aims to ensure they are provided to support the needs of today and for the future, are high quality, well connected and accessible to all," Cr Weller said. The draft strategy is available on Council's website with comments closing on Monday, May 9.

