THE CITY of Greater Bendigo would further tighten an indoor pool's carbon emissions after it helped double the council's greenhouse gas footprint, according to a draft budget for the coming financial year. Kangaroo Flat's Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre blew council emissions out to 12,676 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, during the venue's first year of operation. The council has since been working with operators to reign in power usage at the indoor pool. The council's latest proposals include funds for "air and temperature management". The idea is one of a slew of changes the council has proposed in its draft 2022/23 budget, which was released for public comment on Wednesday night. The council will fit energy and water tracking systems to all city-run facilities under a plan to secure budget funding. "Staff will be focused on helping implement climate change projects aimed at achieving zero emissions for Council and the broader community by 2030," the council said in a media release. "This includes implementing emission reduction projects in partnership with stakeholders and the community through the Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration." That collaboration enlists a host of organisations and the public in discussions about ways to slash emissions by the end of the decade. The council has set aside $420,000 for street lighting upgrades and floated plans for works on an "in-stream sediment basin" at White Hills. A range of groups have been trying to improve the creek environment in the area in recent years. Frog ponds and native plants have been installed in some examples of the work going on along the creek. The council wants to work on concept plans for the instream basin with Indigenous experts at Djandak, as well as the North Central Catchment Management Authority. Designs and other work could hinge on those groups securing external funding, the council said. The council also wants to consider other environmental plans, including a municipality-wide biodiversity strategy and a project to preserve landscapes in the rural areas of Big Hill and Mandurang.

