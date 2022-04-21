news, property, 5B Ellis Street, Flora Hill, Bendigo, central Victoria, Townhouse, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, Bendigo Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 1 $685,000 - $715,000 AGENT: Bendigo Real Estate PHONE: Adrian Robinson on 0408 389 680 INSPECT: By appointment Presentation and position make this spacious executive-style townhouse a must-see for buyers seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle. A peaceful main bedroom is on the upper level with a walk-in robe, ensuite and sliding door to a private balcony. Also on the top floor, two further bedrooms with storage and a well-appointed family bathroom. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. On the lower level you'll find open-plan living, dining and family space. Picture windows and polished concrete flooring create a modern light-filled living zone. Patio doors provide easy access to undercover alfresco decking. The kitchen is well planned and equipped with Caesarstone benchtops, dishwasher, corner pantry and plenty of deep storage drawers. Further features include landscaped gardens, rainwater storage, single auto-garage, onsite parking and a six-star energy rating. Occupy or invest in sought-after Flora Hill with excellent facilities such as schools, university, shops, parks, bush tracks and public transport service. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/785e935d-e24c-4130-a0fb-f44db551e811.jpg/r12_324_2991_2007_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg