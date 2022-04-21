news, property, 13 Weatherby Drive, Strathdale, Bendigo, central Victoria, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, Heard & Co Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 4 $979,000 AGENT: Heard & Co. Real Estate CONTACT: Sales Team on 03 5409 3100 INSPECT: By appointment This beautifully presented property at Strathdale boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, spacious living and versatile alfresco areas. It's on a landscaped allotment which measures about 836 square metres with garaging for four vehicles as well as onsite parking and rear access. Interior highlights include a fully-appointed kitchen with Caesarstone benchtops, two pantries and Bosch twin ovens. Pure indulgence, the main bedroom suite offers a walk-in dressing room and a fully-tiled deluxe two-person ensuite. Outside you'll find a choice of entertaining spaces to suit your mood, and the weather. Elevated decking is open-style to catch the sun. Undercover entertaining has a pizza oven, drinks bar, climate control and zip-track blinds. The property has ducted climate control and a powered shed which measures about 6 x 4 metres. A quality home with abundant features and a sought-after location near schools, shopping centres, parks and recreation. Visit www.heardandco.com.au for more information, photographs and floorplans.

