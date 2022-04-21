news, property, 21 Botany Drive, Junortoun, Bendigo, central Victoria, modern, four bedrooms, swimming pool, land

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $1,650,000 - $1,750,000 LAND: 1.08ha AGENT: Ray White Bendigo PHONE: Tim Annett on 0417 102 706 INSPECT: By appointment Delightful in every aspect, this contemporary home offers privacy and comfort in one of Bendigo's best lifestyle locations. At Junortoun, the home offers four sizeable bedrooms or three bedrooms plus large study. The main bedroom suite is a luxurious retreat with its huge walk-in robe and designer ensuite. Among the living options is a spacious billiard room with soaring timber-lined ceiling. A generous family lounge adjoins the dining area and kitchen, to form an open-plan living and entertaining zone. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. The kitchen is well planned, ready for gourmet catering with extra-long island bench, a pantry cupboard, high quality electric cooktop, electric oven and stainless steel dishwasher. Open-concept living has sliding doors that lead to the alfresco and barbecue area, with a great view of the landscaped yard and 14-metre long solar-heated pool. The natural bush setting also provides a secluded and private space to relax with family and friends. All up, a family oasis with something for everyone including a workshed. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/932c0d6d-7888-4d78-b9ab-36d8852592f5.jpg/r0_447_5979_3825_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg