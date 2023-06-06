Bendigo Advertiser
Baby Jaycee headlines Pink Diamond heats in Bendigo

Updated June 7 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 8:30am
Recent Group 1 Sapphire Crown (515m) winner Baby Jaycee will tackle a heat of the Pink Diamond Rookie Sprinter (500m) back on her home track at Bendigo on Friday.
BENDIGO Greyhound Racing Association will play an integral part in the Greyhound Racing Victoria Pink Diamond series when it hosts heats of the prestigious event this Friday.

