Baby Jaycee headlines Pink Diamond heats in Bendigo

BENDIGO Greyhound Racing Association will play an integral part in the Greyhound Racing Victoria Pink Diamond series when it hosts heats of the prestigious event this Friday.
The Pink Diamond series is Greyhound Racing Victoria richest regional series with $1.175m on offer as prize money.
After hosting the inaugural Pink Diamond Final in 2020, the Pink Diamond series is heading into its third successful season.
The 2023 heat venues will include Shepparton, Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong with the final held in Warragul on Friday, June 16.
The Pink Diamond series caters for race dogs of various abilities over a range of distances, culminating in 12 feature finals.
Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association manager Charlton Hindle is expecting the stars of the sport to showcase their talent on Friday afternoon.
"The Pink Diamond Series is a great concept that Greyhound Racing Victoria have implemented," he said.
"It gives the country clubs an opportunity to showcase some of the best athletes the sport has to offer in the local community."
Hindle is expecting strong representation from the local kennels on Friday.
"Bendigo is a strong racing community, and the locals always support big race meetings such as this one," he said.
"The draw card will be recent Group 1 Sapphire Crown winner Baby Jaycee for local (Heathcote) trainer Bob Douglas, competing in the Champion Sprinter heat over the 500m."
The two-year-old broke through for her overdue Group 1 victory at her fifth attempt last month at Sandown Park.
She followed up with a win at Warragul Tuesday week ago, boosting her record to a brilliant 23 wins and 10 placings from 40 career starts for earnings of $430,895 for her owners, the Pertzels.
Chasing her fifth straight victory, Baby Jaycee has drawn favourably in box two and is a $2.40 favourite in early betting.
READ MORE:
Local trainers Daniel Pell, Aaron Debattista, Michael Chilcott and Greg Berry are all expected to have a strong team in as they aim to secure a spot for the final in Warragul next Friday.
The boxes are scheduled to rise for race 1 at 3.02pm and conclude after 12 races at 6.42pm.
The racing program for the race meeting on Friday is:
* Pink Diamond Princess - S/E 500 heats (maidens Ineligible) (bitches only) (no city wins);
* Pink Diamond Champion Short Course - S/E 425 heats (maidens ineligible);
* Pink Diamond Challenger Sprinter - grade 5 500 heats (10+ starts) (275+ Ranking);
* Pink Diamond Champion Sprinter - S/E 500 heats (maidens ineligible);
* Pink Diamond Champion Distance - S/E 660 heats (maidens ineligible);
* Pink Diamond Rookie Sprinter - S/E 500 heats (whelped on/after 1/1/2021);
* Pink Diamond Rookie Short Course - S/E 425 heats (whelped on/after 1/1/2021);
* Pink Diamond Rookie Distance - restricted win 660 heats (0-4 wins);
* Pink Diamond Veterans - veterans 425 heats (maidens ineligible);
* Pink Diamond Challenger Short Course - grade 5 425 heats (10+ starts) (300+ ranking).
