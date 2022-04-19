news, local-news,

Work on a new pedestrian-operated crossing in Heathcote will begin before the end of April. The new crossing will be located on High Street, near Barrack Street, and is being built thanks to a $450,000 joint Australian and Victorian Government investment. Roads and road safety minister Ben Carroll said about 6000 vehicles used High Street each day. Read more: "We know pedestrians are some of our most vulnerable road users," he said. "We need to ensure everyone can cross this road safely. "This new crossing will be fully accessible for people using mobility devices, making it easier and safer for everyone to get around." The new crossing is the first of its type to be installed in Heathcote. Speed limits in the area will be reduced to 40km/h during construction, with potential delays to be expected for traffic. For more details, visit regionalroads.vic.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

