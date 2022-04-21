news, property, 41 Solomon Street, East Bendigo, modern luxury, four bedrooms, balcony, designer styling, Waller Realty

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 3 $1,525,000 AGENT: Waller Realty PHONE: Tim Noonan on 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley on 0457 110 198 INSPECT: By appointment McIvor hill precinct is the perfect setting for this lifestyle property with nearby natural bushland. The residence is designed to enhance the natural elevation of the allotment which measures about 550 square metres. It's just three kilometres from the city centre and across the street is a peaceful bushland reserve for your enjoyment. Alongside the property is crown land which has been landscaped including a pebbled bridge that connects with local walking tracks. The selling agent said it's a truly unique location and the bridge makes the crown land a shared space for the folks in this tranquil neighbourhood. Inside the home, on the first floor, is the main bedroom retreat with ensuite, walk-in robe and a private courtyard. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Also on this level is open-concept living with kitchen plus a powder room, a full-sized laundry and easy access to the oversized double auto-garage. The kitchen has ample storage, with quality cabinetry and fixtures including a brand new induction cook-top and a 900mm-wide oven. The butler's pantry has an integrated Euro-laundry as well as an additional walk-in storage facility. Downstairs, on the second level, you'll find the remaining three bedrooms and the family bathroom. There is another living area on the lower level, a compact kitchen and a second Euro-laundry. With separate access, the lower level is ideal for family and guests or income from rental, consider Airbnb. At street level there is a two-car garage with a workshop and direct access to the hallway as well as the butler's pantry. At the heart of the home is an impressive north-facing living and dining area, encompassed by large double-glazed windows and doors. On the wrap-around deck there is an undercover outdoor dining area, where you'll feel like you're living among the treetops. It offers sweeping views across the back of the property and it's a peaceful place to relax and unwind. The home has zoned and ducted heating and cooling throughout, allowing you to personalise climate control in different areas for optimal comfort. Beautifully landscaped gardens are host to more outdoor living space, bamboo screens, paving, pebbles and lawn. A perfectly presented property and a showcase of impeccable style. East Bendigo has specialty stores, supermarket, parks, tertiary education centre, health, beauty and public transport. Visit www.wallerrealty.com.au and follow the links to East Bendigo. See location maps, floorplans and more photographs. Take a virtual tour. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

