Racing goes ahead at Bendigo following track inspection

UPDATE: Stewards have given the all-clear for racing to go-ahead at Bendigo this afternoon (Wednesday) following an inspection of the track earlier this morning. The course was subjected to heavy rain overnight Monday and early Tuesday, but was officially cleared for use shortly after 6.30am this morning. The track will be rated a heavy 10. The first of eight races is scheduled for 1pm. EARLIER: The fate of Wednesday's eight-race program at the Bendigo Jockey Club will rest on a track inspection at 6am on race morning. On Tuesday afternoon, BJC chief executive officer Aaron Hearps confirmed racing was intended to go ahead as planned. He added officials were continuing to keep an eye on weather patterns. The track was downgraded to a heavy 10 after more than 50mm of rain fell at White Hills in the 24 hours until noon on Tuesday. But with the rain clearing on Tuesday afternoon, Hearps was hopeful the surface would hold up. "If it didn't rain late in the afternoon or overnight I think we'd be okay, but we just have to wait and see what the weather does," he said. "It's a (heavy) 10 at the moment, but if the weather does what it's forecast, it would be to our advantage. "By 8am (Tuesday) morning, we'd had 48mm over the past 24 hours, and then a few hours more on top of it." The meeting is the first since the club's ultra-successful Golden Mile race day on April 2. It has attracted a modest number of Bendigo-trained runners, with the Brent Stanley-trained It's Kind Of Magic and Zoutons from the Brendon Hearps stable the two local hopes in the feature event, the benchmark 70 over 1000m (race six). A standout bet on the program looks to be Magnalicious for Kyneton trainer George Osborne, who will be looking to break her maiden at start number six after four-straight placings. The four-year-old mare will be ridden by the in-form Alana Kelly, fresh from a double at Sandown on Monday, including a win for Bendigo trainer Sean Mott aboard Our Lone Star. For fields and form, see Wednesday's Bendigo Advertiser. READ MORE: Mott-trained galloper delivers Star performance at Sandown

