Energy, Environment and Climate Change minister Lily D'Ambrosio has toured Bendigo's historic woollen mill to witness a major renewable energy project in action. The mill is one of five sites across the region to benefit from renewable energy, and Ms D'Ambrosio said thanks to the program, the Bendigo Woollen Mills - a historic coal-fired power station and Australia's largest manufacturer and distributor of knitting yarn - is now generating clean energy. More news: Bendigo ripe for big election promises, but will we get them? The state government allocated $128,000 to install a 96 kW solar system of 214 rooftop solar panels at the mill, as part of the Loddon Mallee Community Power Hub. "Our community-owned and operated hubs are bringing local renewable energy projects to life across Victoria, having an exponential impact on businesses and whole communities."

