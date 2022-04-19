news, local-news,

Central Victorian farmers can't wipe the smiles off their faces after one of the best autumn breaks in recent memory drenched the region this week. Up to 50mm of rain was recorded in most gauges across the district on Monday providing the ideal start for the cropping season. Darren Trewick grows wheat, barley, canola, oats and lupin on his Elmore farm said Monday's rain was a "really good start to the sowing season". Read more: Joyous Celebration embraces Bendigo's Chinese heritage "It's a great autumn break, a traditional autumn break," Mr Trewick said. "We haven't had one of those in a long time. "We were going to start sowing this week anyway, whether it rained or not. It was really good steady rain that's soaked into the ground nicely. "It was a nice Easter present." Russell Hocking grows wheat, barley, oats, canola and vetch on 17,000 hectares across properties at Prairie and the Mallee and described this week's rain as "almost perfect". "The timing was perfect, the amount was excellent and there's no downside to it yet," Mr Hocking said. "You couldn't have scripted it any better." Mr Hocking said the beauty of the rain was that it appeared to have covered a wide area. "I have a property up at Mildura and they got 35mm or more which is excellent for up there," he said. "Even at Manangatang, I know people there who got the rain so it was fairly widespread which is really good." Mr Hocking had already sown 10 per cent of his crop before the rain and was now set for a busy month planting the rest. He said the rain was almost a guarantee "all the crops will come up" this season. OTHER NEWS: Bendigo Easter parade cancelled as weather wins out "It's a good confident start which we don't always get," Mr Hocking said. Nutrien Ag Solutions Elmore agronomist Greg Toomey echoed the sentiment of farmers. "It's an incredible start," Mr Toomey said. "To get 50mm in the middle of April is fantastic. "There was sufficient moisture in the soil in bits and pieces around the district (before the rain). "For those who have started sowing, you always want that follow-up rain so what you've done is not at risk. "Now it's full steam ahead with the sowing program." According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo had 10.2mm of rain until 9am Monday and another 38mm to 9am Tuesday with more expected to fall in the next 24 hours. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/b7b9a510-1783-47a4-b27f-963334b5793c.jpg/r12_485_4630_3094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg