National Party urges motorists to call out Victoria's worst roads

news, local-news, road funding, National Party, Victorian Farmers Federation, Victorian Auditor-General, Country Roads and Bridges Program, Yarriamback shire

The state opposition has set up an online portal, asking Victorians to name the state's worst roads. The portal is linked to a three month campaign, launched by opposition leader Matthew Guy and roads spokeswoman Steph Ryan. They are encouraging Victorians to submit road condition and safety reports,via the online portal, as they travel the state. READ MORE: Rent increases causing alarm for Greater Bendigo families Ms Ryan said Victorian drivers had an important role to play in exposing the problems in the state's roads. "We are seeking to understand where the worst roads are and then I will seeking to highlight those worst roads, to argue for additional investment," Ms Ryan said "We have had chronic underinvestment in the maintenance of our roads for years now and unfortunately the government hasn't been interested in doing the nuts and bolts, the work that may not be glamorous but is life saving in properly maintaining the state's roads." She said instead of fixing roads that were falling apart, the government favoured a cheap, band aid fix with lower speed limits. "We'll be seeking reports direct from local communities, councils, farmers and community groups as we search for Victoria's worst roads. "Fixing the maintenance backlog won't be an easy task - as the Victorian Auditor-General says, poorly-maintained roads cost more to repair, cost motorists more in fuel and in vehicle repairs, on top of the safety risk." Mr Guy said decades of neglect had left Victoria's roads rough and potholed, risking the lives of motorists, car and truck drivers every single day. "There have been 76 lives lost on Victorian roads already this year, but the government was spending less on maintaining and repairing the state's roads network. "The government has found more than $24 billion to pour into plugging its cost overruns on poorly managed major projects." The government carved nearly $200 million from road asset maintenance in last year's budget alone, a 25 per cent cut down to $616 million. Since being elected in 2014, the government had also axed funds for targeted maintenance of local roads by abolishing the Country Roads and Bridges Program and disbanded the joint parliamentary committee that had overseen road safety since 1967. RELATED: Calls to increase road funding for rural Victoria Ms Ryan said leading into both federal and state elections it was a valuable campaign to be running. "My focus is predominantly on where the state is failing to invest in the money, the feds might be funding big infrastructure projects, but its the state that's responsible for the maintenance of the network. "It's really those state and local roads we are targeting but any additional funds to road maintenance would be very welcomed." Meanwhile a leading Victorian Farmers Federation member has invited state government ministers join him, on a road trip around the Minyip district, after Ms Ryan and Lowan National Party MP Emma Kealy travelled with him in his semi-trailer. VFF Grains Group councillor Ryan Milgate said he was waiting to see if Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and Roads Minister Ben Carroll would take up the offer to go out with him. Mr Milgate took the two Nationals MPs from Minyip to Donald, north to Morton Pains, along the Warracknabeal-Birchip Rd then back to Minyip. "The ministers haven't taken me up yet, I am hoping, at some stage they might change their mind and see a bit of sense," Mr Milgate said. "It's certainly not going to get the roads fixed overnight, that's not realistic - but it's just to get a bit of awareness and understanding about how bad our roads really are." He said the problems were exacerbated for truck drivers. "The MPs were surprised at how different it was, sitting up there in a truck - the lanes are less than the width of the truck, there are big pot holes you can't get around." He said country residents wanted acknowledgement regional roads were 'beyond a joke', "We need all sides of government to start looking at it in a systematic way and say these are the main freight routes we need to prioritise." OTHER NEWS: Safety issues were the number one concern. "Every extra year they do nothing like they have in the last 30 years, is further down the track - it just keeps snowballing on. "Some of these roads have had minimal work done since they were sealed in the 1960's and 70's. "It's not blaming one party or the other, its time for a bit of leadership - understand there is a bit issue and let's get a plan to sort it." Minyip is in Yarriamback shire and mayor Kylie Zanker said the funding just wasn't there to fix the roads. "It's not that council doesn't want to fix those roads, there is just not enough money there to do that," Cr Zanker said. "Our shire is a long thin rectangle, which has so any roads to cover- it's just massive." There were more and bigger, trucks on roads, which were not able to support them. She said it was impossible to put a cost on repairs. "My mind just boggles at the thought, whether it be bringing the shoulders up to scratch or redoing where the drop-offs are massive, to not have potholes in them. 'It's being able to find quality road surfacing material, the cost of that is increasing, and the cost of fuel is not in our favor either, so I would hazard a guess and the price. "To put a figure on it would be astronomical." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7f5GEYimwWveccZe67yRBS/2974d8d8-3278-4ad1-8212-f2783696341f.jpeg/r0_152_1600_1056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg