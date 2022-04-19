recommended,

Seniors is a magic age where the freedom to go when you like and where you like arrives. The Bendigo Seniors 2022 magazine gives you a chance to explore more possibilities than you ever imagined for this stage of your life. Do you fancy learning a new pastime, or tickling up your knowledge of what the options are for your aging parents, or just need some inspiration from like-minded folk in our community? You've come to the right place. Then there's the chance to look at what lifestyle suits you best. You might prefer to keep working, or simply sit on the couch forever, but the insights into why you want to is a revealing process. As we baby boomers grow old disgracefully, it's encouraging to read about how others change direction and lifestyle, and how their worlds open up. Enjoy the read online by going to our emag link here. We always have a great contribution rom Ruth Hosking OA, as Ruth has her finger on the shaky policy changes emanating from the boffins, and she is determined to be the voice of reason for us all. If you're the sort of person who thrives on coping with the unexpected, and just shrugs at the thought of a fire plan, then this concept of working out what to do for your future may not be for you. Most people like a bit of an idea though, so here is a guide put together once again by the awesome aged care advocate Ruth Hosking. It's a place to start, to get you thinking about and recording your issues, and asking yourself, is as much as possible in place? Does your Power of Attorney know which organisations and businesses you are connected to as there may be a need to advise them of your change of address, should you enter residential care. Does your executor know where your will is lodged, content is current or in need of review, and is timely action required to update your plan. "When talking to older folk and families, I realise many don't always have up to date information about their circumstances and this fact has prompted development of a suggested guide," Ruth said. "Each of us has a range of circumstances but we all need to write a will, and can only benefit if Powers of Attorney or an Advance Care Plan is in place. "Similarly, anyone in charge of your affairs needs to know if your funeral is paid for or pre-paid and do the people who matter know your wishes for your funeral? Your comments are invited as they will help keep the fact sheets current." Ruth Hosking Volunteer Aged Care Services' | Advocate, and Member of the Council of the Ageing Vic. Peer Ed. Group. | Phone 0434 466 381 Our Cover Story this autumn is about the intrepid Christine Johnson. For retired nurse Christine Johnson, donkeys are her path to the freedom of the great outdoors, steady companionship, and the key to meeting people from all walks of life. In the past she has been foster mum to five donkeys at the same time, but is content with 32 year-old Archimedes and his good friend Wilbur on her 10 acre Lockwood property today. Why donkeys? "You can learn a lot of life skills from a donkey. If they come across something they don't understand they will stop, step around and look at it from all angles, decide if it is safe by quietly working things out logically and calmly, then proceed, or not," Chris said. "A well-educated donkey is also kind. It won't kick or bite, and does the best it can for you. Donkeys are not really stubborn either. It is people who are just not patient enough with them." With an eclectic collection of 300 donkeys or thereabouts, paintings and wall hangings, you can see Chris has a bad case of donkeyitis. The early print circa 1887 which hangs in the lounge room, is of a group of geese paused at the head of a donkey as though listening to what he is saying. It is called 'Consulting the Oracle'. Chris used that calm donkey wisdom to good effect when she was a palliative care nurse in rural and remote New South Wales. 'Many of my patients were restless and sad and at the end of their lives. Some liked animals, and some didn't, but I would take Marbles my donkey to visit with them. Marbles would seem to know what each of them preferred - like a gentle head resting in their lap for a quiet stroking. "I used to take a donkey to different nursing homes too. Many elderly people have grown up with donkeys on their farming properties, and they loved the memories these visits brought back." Not just the elderly can get comfort from a donkey. Chris has had visiting children with ADD and behavioural issues who seem to change completely when given a brush and asked to groom a donkey. They become calm and focused and really seem to benefit from the time spent in the paddock with them. Perhaps that donkey know-how is also what gives Chris the confidence to go trekking with them - Bicentennial National Trail treks no less - in some of the wildest and remotest parts of the Eastern Seaboard, and as high up as Toowoomba. Archimedes has accompanied her on a walk from Healesville to Canberra, plus many other parts of the trail. As well as being a television star, he has been in photo shoots with the rich and famous, and is a pro when it comes to the creative process. "Donkeys can carry one third of their weight without getting tired, needing new shoes, or wanting to rest up after an eight hour trek. They walk at the same pace as humans and can keep it up 24 hours a day. They never get lost, or bolt when they get a fright," Chris adds. "On the trail, I take three donkeys. One for the food, another for all the camping equipment, and the third one for our water and beer. A donkey is also a great 'heater' on a cold night." As for food, a donkey will eat most things. Archimedes likes a carrot, pear or Chris's roses, and a branch or two off a pine tree or eucalypt. As a special treat even a peppermint passes muster, but when it comes time to coax him over unknown country, a smartie or two does the business, even a short trip to a blackberry patch where he will 'pick' and eat the berries and end up with purple coloured lips. And did you know that a donkey is probably the most successful dog and fox deterrent you could have on your property? "A donkey's natural enemy is a dog, due to their interaction with wolf packs in the distant past. They know not to run, or the wolves will be on them. A donkey will stand and defend itself. They also have a natural instinct to run dogs out of their territory. A well-placed kick from an angry donkey is usually enough to drive away any predator. If that's not enough it will pick up a dog or fox in its mouth and flick it from side to side. On the trail, at work and play, or reflecting their true nature in a picture, donkeys continue to bring Chris unadulterated joy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/60325643-841f-4552-a45b-d61291fc7d7d.JPG/r0_38_505_323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg