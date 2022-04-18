news, local-news,

Vandals have spray painted offensive words on the front fence and footpath of a property in Maryborough. Maryborough Police is appealing for witnesses or information that may assist finding the vandals. The graffiti vandals spray painted the property between 6pm on Easter Saturday and 8am on Easter Sunday. Read more: The property was located in the Maryborough township. The words were offensive in nature and were written in large red paint. Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity in the area during those times should contact Maryborough Police on 5460 3300 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/7a468914-962f-44bb-ad73-6df701c331c2.jpg/r8_0_3208_1808_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg