BFNL: Castlemaine savours sweet smell of success

Relief, pride, excitement, joy and maybe even a hint of disbelief. For Castlemaine Football Netball Club president Caleb Kuhle and senior coach Don Moran, the Magpies' drought-breaking senior football win over Maryborough on Good Friday was the culmination of two years hard work. While one win doesn't make a season, the feeling amongst the players, coaches and supporters on Friday night was an experience Kuhle and Moran savoured. "The feeling around the volunteers was pretty special,'' Kuhle said. "There's a number of (player) mums that have stepped up to take on roles around the club and they looked so proud of the boys. "The players that have stuck around and didn't leave.. you could see what it meant to them. It probably meant a bit more to them. "They deserved to get a win." In difficult times on the field, the Magpies' committee has done a power of work off the field to ensure the club stayed afloat. Kuhle was always confident the club would survive, but success on the field was required to complement the off-field work. "One win changes your perspective on things,'' Kuhle said. "When you're going through a season without a win, trying to sell the club to a sponsor, a recruit or a returning player is pretty hard. "Getting that win means a lot. We're not losers and what we're saying is not in vain. "Two rounds into the 2022 season we already have one win - it feels good." Read more: Stats what I'm talkin' about - BFNL round two wrap This week shapes as something of a reality check for the Magpies. A trip down the Calder Highway to play Gisborne is about as tough as it gets in the BFNL. "You're going to come up against fierce opposition and it looks as though Gisborne could be the team to beat this year,'' Kuhle said. "The key for us is to learn from the experience, but we should see it as a privilege to play top opposition. "Gisborne is a well-run organisation across football and netball, so if we can go there and take something away from it that would be huge for us as a club. "Even if it's something as little as 10 minutes of ball control per quarter, we will be better off for it." Moran praised Kuhle's determination to prepare the club for the season. The return of the club's A-grade netball has been a resounding success, with the Pies 2-0 through two rounds. "(Deservedly) Caleb is absolutely rapt with the win... as he's worked so hard to put the club back on the right path," Moran said. "To also have our A-Grade netball team get the win over Maryborough was huge. "The strength of our club is not just our senior men, but also our netballers and now our women's football team." During pre-season both of the Magpies senior men and women spent plenty of time training together at Camp Reserve. "To have Tiahna Cochrane, who is Castlemaine born and bred, at the helm of the senior women is just awesome," Moran said. "It's right on our home grown ideology that we're sticking fat with to help our club continue to grow. "It's going to be a slow process, but we have everything in place to ensure we keep building."

