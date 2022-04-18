Dai Gum Loong to perform at noon

news, local-news,

The parade may not be on but Dai Gum Loong will be making an undercover performance today at noon. Bendigo Chinese Association (BCA) president Doug Lougoon said the dragon would be brought to the front door of the Golden Dragon Museum to perform for the crowd. "It won't be coming out in the rain but he will be doing a dance, a string of firecrackers and make a bit of noise for about 10 or 15 minutes," Mr Lougoon said. MORE EASTER NEWS: Dai Gum Loong was to have been the centrepiece of today's Gala Parade before wet weather forced its cancellation. While BCA members were disappointed the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade would not be going ahead today, they are hoping to still provide a (small) show for the people. Watch the performance here:

