Last day to enrol to vote

THE federal election is just around the corner, and those 18 years or older must be enrolled to vote by 8pm Monday night or face heavy fines. On Monday April 18, the electoral roll will close and voters will no longer be able to register to vote. Currently, the national enrolment rate sits at 96.3 per cent, meaning 657,839 eligible voters are not registered. For young people aged 18-24, the enrolment rate sits at 84.4 per cent. If you turn 18 between now and the election, you are still required to vote and you can enrol early. To enrol to vote or change a home address, head to aec.gov.au/enrol After electoral nominations close on April 21, the ballot draw will take place. The draw determines the order in which candidates will be placed on ballot papers on election day. The order is picked at random by a blindfolded divisional returning officer (DRO), the House of Representatives ballot goes first, and then the Senate. After each draw, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) moves immediately to begin the printing of ballot papers. Once the ballot papers are printed, voters who will be away on election day are able to begin voting in the election by casting an early vote.

