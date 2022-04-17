news, local-news, news, health, vaccination, covid-19, coronavirus, human papillomavirus

Bendigo teenagers are being encouraged to catch-up on their scheduled human papillomavirus vaccinations, with thousands of Victorian teens missing out on the vaccine in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. Most recent statistics from the NCIRS Annual Immunisation Coverage Report 2020 show the proportion of Australian adolescents completing the two-dose HPV vaccination schedule within a calendar year was 11.6 per cent lower in 2020 than in 2019. However, declines in Victoria were greater than any other state or territory with the number of Victorian teens completing the two-dose HPV vaccination schedule within a calendar year being 16.6 per cent lower in 2020 than in 2019, a five per cent greater reduction than the national result. MORE NEWS: Bendigo remembers Sue DeAraugo as 'generous' and giving soul after tragic loss The HPV vaccine is most effective when given around the ages of 12 to 13. If given at this age, two doses are needed, with the second dose administered at least 6 months after the first. Bendigo mother Katrina McGowan is just one parent who is now ensuring her children are up to date with their HPV vaccinations. Mrs McGowan's son Flynn was in Year 7 in 2020 and missed out on getting his HPV vaccinations due to school shutdowns caused by COVID-19. "I signed his consent form back in 2019 and he was booked in for an HPV dose in March 2020. But then lockdowns and home-schooling happened, so he missed out," she said. EASTER COVERAGE: "I was reminded about the HPV vaccine when my son Cooper, who is in Year 7 this year, was sent an HPV vaccination consent form during school orientation." Both Flynn and Cooper have now had their first HPV vaccination and are booked in for their second dose. "It's important to me that my children are fully vaccinated for everything, including HPV, for not only their own safety, but other people's safety too," she said. Cancer Council Victoria's Head of Screening, Early Detection and Immunisation Kate Broun said the HPV vaccine was provided free as part of the secondary school-based immunisation program, usually when children were in Year 7. She encouraged Bendigo parents and guardians to check the HPV vaccination status of their teenagers. MORE NEWS: Bendigo midwife announced as finalist for the HESTA Nursing and Midwifery awards "The impacts of COVID-19 have seen many children miss attendance at school over the last two years and parents may not have realised their child is yet to complete their HPV vaccination schedule," Ms Broun said. "Coupled with the ongoing effects of a large number of people infected with COVID-19 and/or in quarantine, we anticipate that more eligible children will miss HPV doses this year. "Unfortunately, other medical issues don't stop because of COVID-19. During what is already a difficult time, it is incredibly important that people look after their own health and the health of their loved ones. "While HPV might not seem like a priority now, COVID-19 should not prevent us from taking the best possible care of our children and protecting their future." Ms Broun said the HPV vaccine's benefits were long-lasting. OTHER NEWS: Bendigo's Robyn Lindsay appointed permanent chief executive at Echuca Regional Health "The HPV vaccine protects against nine types of HPV that cause approximately 90 per cent of cervical cancers in women and 95 per cent of all HPV-related cancers in men, as well as genital warts," she said. "Since the HPV vaccination program began in 2007, there has been a significant reduction in the incidence of cervical abnormalities in younger women and the near disappearance of genital warts." If you have teenagers in years 7 to 10 who have missed out on the HPV vaccine you can organise catch up doses with your GP or visit your local council immunisation service, who provide a range of activities to support your family to catch up on vaccinations. The Australian Immunisation Register triggers a letter to parents to notify of an overdue vaccination. Parents and guardians can also check if their child has missed a dose through the myGov website or app, or through their Medicare account. For more information about HPV vaccination, visit hpvvaccine.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

