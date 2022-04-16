Greater Bendigo cases spike to more than 200

coronavirus,

Greater Bendigo has seen a sharp rise in new COVID infections overnight, recording 273 additional cases. Active cases have too, with cases in the region now sitting at 1190, 115 more than yesterday's tally. The majority of Bendigo's cases were tracked to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. MORE NEWS: Man found in Kyneton with serious injuries airlifted to hospital Buloke, Gannawarra and Loddon shire recorded three, four and five new coronavirus cases, respectively. Central Goldfields noted 18 new infections, while Campaspe shire reported 25. Macedon Ranges daily reported 69 new infections. It's active case number is now 495, a drop from yesterday. And Mount Alexander shire recorded 28 new infections. In the last 24 hours, Victoria has recorded an additional 9559 cases of coronavirus, with the state's active total decreasing to 57,870. While this is a slight drop in new infections overnight after the state recorded 9664 cases yesterday. Sadly, eight people died overnight, while 403 are currently in hospital with the virus. eight people are on ventilators and 21 are in the ICU. These cases were made up of 5561 rapid antigen tests and 3998 PCR tests. Since the beginning of the pandemic, state vaccine sites have administered 6.1 million doses. Dja Dja Wurrung to work with VicForests to restore Wombat State Forest VICFORESTS have partnered with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) in an effort to restore the Wombat State Forest north-west of Melbourne. In June 2021 a significant storm caused widespread damage across large areas of Victoria, impacting around 1.97 million hectares of public land, across 34 local government areas. Storms in October caused further damage to Wombat State Forest. More than 80,000 hectares of forest and 1,500 km roads were impacted and the forest remained closed for several months. "It's just awesome": Moran celebrates Castlemaine's 50-point victory over Maryborough It was a very Good Friday for Castlemaine. After 1462 days without a victory, Castlemaine is back in the winner's circle after defeating Maryborough by 50 points at Princes Park, final scores 21.12 (136) to 12.14 (86). Castlemaine coach Don Moran said the win was "testament" to the dedicated players that had stuck with the club during the past three years. "We hadn't been harping on negativity and have just been trying to keep the momentum alive to make sure we do the right thing," he said. "The win today was well-deserved and testament to the fellas that stuck fat with the club during the past few seasons and for our recruits that have come back to the club. "It's just awesome." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/ed5b6a10-c6db-4615-ad1d-1b250a9eaac3.jpg/r0_394_4785_3098_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg