Buckell primed for Dragon Mile

STRATHDALE'S Matt Buckell is rapt the Bendigo Bank Dragon Mile returns to Bendigo's streets on Easter Monday. The 19-year-old goes into this running of the Bendigo Harriers-organised classic a lot fitter and stronger than previous years. It will be Buckell's fourth start in the Mile before the Bendigo Advertiser-backed gala street parade, and fifth overall. "It's great the Dragon Mile is back on the streets," Buckell said. Because of Covid and no Easter Parade, there was no Dragon Mile in 2020, and a revamped event was run a year ago at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill. In 2012 the Buckell twins, Matt and Ned ran times of 4.18 and 4.25 in a one-two result of the years 11-12 boys event. "It was great to have a race, but was so different to the other Dragon Mile races," Matt Buckell said of last year's race. "To be back racing before the parade means a lot. "The atmosphere is incredible," he said of racing before the thousands who are on Pall Mall and View Street for some of the best vantage points of the parade route. "The uphill run at View Street sorts out the field. "Plans can and do change as the race goes on," Buckell said of the 1609m contest where he will be up against Bendigo Bats team-mate Archie Reid. In recent months, Buckell has averaged 85 kilometres a week training. "There's been just two weeks since the start of the year when training was below 70." A lot of that training was focused on another season with the Bendigo Bats in Athletics Victoria's cross-country series. When not training or resting, Buckell works at Guzman y Gomez at Kennington Village. A plan is to return to study in 2023, possibly towards a teaching degree. For the past few years, Buckell has learnt a lot from gun athlete and coach Andy Buchanan. "In many ways Andy is more a great mate and training partner, rather than a coach. "We do a lot of training sessions together. He's a brilliant athlete who has done so much to help me and so many other athletes keep improving." Among the highs of the 2021-22 track and field season for Buckell were personal bests of 3.57 in a 1500m race at Duncan McKinnon Reserve, and 8.22 for 3000m at Box Hill. "I am so much fitter since I did those runs, so a goal is to run 3.54 or faster in the 1500m next track season." After the Dragon Mile hit-out the focus moves to XCR and running for the Bats. Bendigo has earned promotion to premier division. "We will be racing with the big boys now," Buckell said. The XCR season starts on May 7 at Jells Park. A highlight for the Bendigo squad will be racing close to home on May 28 at St Anne's Vineyard on Big Hill. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/775663ad-a326-40bd-96a5-3ec83f6a1001.jpg/r291_372_2546_1646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg