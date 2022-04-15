HDFNL: Round two teams and tips
The clash between Mount Pleasant and White Hills highlights round two of the Heathcote District Football Netball League.
Mounts, widely tipped to finish inside the top three this season, will start favourite on the back of their 37-point win over Elmore in round one.
In round one, the Demons were competitive for two-and-a-half quarters against flag favourite LBU, but fell away badly to lose by 12 goals.
Teams and tips for round two of the HDFNL:
LBU v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm. Saturday at Lockington
LBU
B: Samuel Wolfe, Luke Collins, Stanley Brentnall
Hb: Jeremy Mundie, Joss Howlett, Joseph Wolfe
C: Edward Brentnall, Brodie Collins, Jarod Bacon
Hf: Thomas Leech, Rhys Woodland, Ben Fulford
F: Marcus Angove, Anthony McMahon, Jacob Gardiner
Foll: Tyler Phillips, Jesse Collins, Fraser Monahan
Inter: Riley McIvor, Coby Cox, Mitchell Laursen, Zac Zula
Heathcote
B: Joe Langford, William Direen, Ryan Bailey
Hb: Codie Price, Matt Mikic, Billy Price
C: Victor Butler, Braden Padmore, Jackson Conforti
Hf: Rhys Bolton, Alex McIvor, Connor Hamilton
F: Kai Cavallaro, Jackson Jones, Liam Birch
Foll: Jack Brooks, Mitchell McLean, Jordan Cavallaro
Inter: Brayden Klemke, Caleb Luscombe, Harley Turner, Luke Baron
Tips: Adam Bourke - LBU, Luke West - LBU
...............................................
NORTH BENDIGO v ELMORE
2.15pm. Saturday at North Bendigo
North Bendigo
B: Jack Towers, Sam Demeo, Zaiyden Richards
Hb: Lachlan Ford, Shane Harris, Andrew Bennett
C: Beau Cross, Aarryn Craig, Nicholas Waterson
Hf: Dylan Klemm, Daniel Reid, Sean Moyle
F: Zandyr Barilari, Matthew Gray, Marcus Rogers
Foll: Ryan Gow, Manny Thalasinos, Nathan Newlan
Inter: Jack Francis, Riley Paetow, James Bennett, Cody Riddick
Elmore
B: Harrison Young, Darcy Laffy, Nick Page
Hb: Nicholas Kellow, Hayden Trewick, Luke Price
C: Mitchell Carson, Matt Gilmour, Shaun Haffenden
Hf: Zack Holmberg, TBA, Liam Gundry
F: Zachary Laffy, Bailey Sawyer, Matthew Nettlefold
Foll: Dylan Gordon, Tannar Cerrone, Kyle Armstrong
Inter: Nicholas Palmer, Max Holmberg, Sam McHale, Jack Trewick
Tips: Adam Bourke - North Bendigo, Luke West - North Bendigo
...............................................
HUNTLY v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm. Saturday at Huntly
Huntly
From: Flynn Campbell, Jaydon Cowling, Jay McDonald, Stacy Fiske, Travis Mercadante, Matthew Jeffries, Mitch Billings, Connor Aldous, Kyle Forster, Nathan Grace, Mitchell Christensen, Jayden Cordy, Brandon Dimech, Luke Gray, Steve Kairn, Tori Ferguson, Tyler Miles, Samuel Keneally, Harrison Campbell, Jayden Matthews, Orion Downing, Bailey Jones.
Leitchville-Gunbower
From: Leyton Shenfield, Josh Hawken, Thomas Guerra, Samuel Lewis, Blake Cooke, Austin Windridge, Blake Azzopardi, Billy Hawken, Nathan McLellan, James Kervin, Ayden Walton, Lachlan Martini, Matthew McLellan, Mitchell Candy, Zeb Ellwood, Tully Hemsley, Bailey Taylor, Jobee Warde, Riley Hore.
Tips: Adam Bourke - Huntly, Luke West - Huntly.
...............................................
MT PLEASANT v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm. Saturday at Toolleen
Mt Pleasant
B: Fletcher White, Michael Whiting, Bryce Hinneberg
Hb: Zane Keighran, Travis Baird, Cameron Moore
C: Zebb Murrell, Adam Baird, Zac Featherby
Hf: Daniel Whiting, Reardon McIvor, Sam Greene
F: Dean Tydell, Ben Weightman, Jesse Tuohey
Foll: Chris Down, Riley McNamara, Billy Mahony
Inter: Bailey White, Jack Teasdale, Jack Craig, Caelan Smith
White Hills
B: Patrick Crawford, Kaiden Skelton, Ben Bacon
Hb: Rhys Irwin, Jake Dickens, David Wright
C: Samual Lowes, Jack Fallon, Nicholas Wallace
Hf: Nico McKinley, Bayden Fallon, Brayden Aitken
F: Mitchell Dole, Cohen Kekich, Brady Childs
Foll: Blake Hogan, Patrick Eefting, Ryan Walker
Inter: Billy Nalder, Nathan Moffat, Mitch Walsh, Geoff Hill
Tips: Adam Bourke - Mounts, Luke West - Mounts.
