HDFNL: Round two teams and tips

The clash between Mount Pleasant and White Hills highlights round two of the Heathcote District Football Netball League. Mounts, widely tipped to finish inside the top three this season, will start favourite on the back of their 37-point win over Elmore in round one. In round one, the Demons were competitive for two-and-a-half quarters against flag favourite LBU, but fell away badly to lose by 12 goals. Teams and tips for round two of the HDFNL: LBU v HEATHCOTE 2.15pm. Saturday at Lockington LBU B: Samuel Wolfe, Luke Collins, Stanley Brentnall Hb: Jeremy Mundie, Joss Howlett, Joseph Wolfe C: Edward Brentnall, Brodie Collins, Jarod Bacon Hf: Thomas Leech, Rhys Woodland, Ben Fulford F: Marcus Angove, Anthony McMahon, Jacob Gardiner Foll: Tyler Phillips, Jesse Collins, Fraser Monahan Inter: Riley McIvor, Coby Cox, Mitchell Laursen, Zac Zula Heathcote B: Joe Langford, William Direen, Ryan Bailey Hb: Codie Price, Matt Mikic, Billy Price C: Victor Butler, Braden Padmore, Jackson Conforti Hf: Rhys Bolton, Alex McIvor, Connor Hamilton F: Kai Cavallaro, Jackson Jones, Liam Birch Foll: Jack Brooks, Mitchell McLean, Jordan Cavallaro Inter: Brayden Klemke, Caleb Luscombe, Harley Turner, Luke Baron Tips: Adam Bourke - LBU, Luke West - LBU ............................................... NORTH BENDIGO v ELMORE 2.15pm. Saturday at North Bendigo North Bendigo B: Jack Towers, Sam Demeo, Zaiyden Richards Hb: Lachlan Ford, Shane Harris, Andrew Bennett C: Beau Cross, Aarryn Craig, Nicholas Waterson Hf: Dylan Klemm, Daniel Reid, Sean Moyle F: Zandyr Barilari, Matthew Gray, Marcus Rogers Foll: Ryan Gow, Manny Thalasinos, Nathan Newlan Inter: Jack Francis, Riley Paetow, James Bennett, Cody Riddick Elmore B: Harrison Young, Darcy Laffy, Nick Page Hb: Nicholas Kellow, Hayden Trewick, Luke Price C: Mitchell Carson, Matt Gilmour, Shaun Haffenden Hf: Zack Holmberg, TBA, Liam Gundry F: Zachary Laffy, Bailey Sawyer, Matthew Nettlefold Foll: Dylan Gordon, Tannar Cerrone, Kyle Armstrong Inter: Nicholas Palmer, Max Holmberg, Sam McHale, Jack Trewick Tips: Adam Bourke - North Bendigo, Luke West - North Bendigo ............................................... HUNTLY v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER 2.15pm. Saturday at Huntly Huntly From: Flynn Campbell, Jaydon Cowling, Jay McDonald, Stacy Fiske, Travis Mercadante, Matthew Jeffries, Mitch Billings, Connor Aldous, Kyle Forster, Nathan Grace, Mitchell Christensen, Jayden Cordy, Brandon Dimech, Luke Gray, Steve Kairn, Tori Ferguson, Tyler Miles, Samuel Keneally, Harrison Campbell, Jayden Matthews, Orion Downing, Bailey Jones. Leitchville-Gunbower From: Leyton Shenfield, Josh Hawken, Thomas Guerra, Samuel Lewis, Blake Cooke, Austin Windridge, Blake Azzopardi, Billy Hawken, Nathan McLellan, James Kervin, Ayden Walton, Lachlan Martini, Matthew McLellan, Mitchell Candy, Zeb Ellwood, Tully Hemsley, Bailey Taylor, Jobee Warde, Riley Hore. Tips: Adam Bourke - Huntly, Luke West - Huntly. ............................................... MT PLEASANT v WHITE HILLS 2.15pm. Saturday at Toolleen Mt Pleasant B: Fletcher White, Michael Whiting, Bryce Hinneberg Hb: Zane Keighran, Travis Baird, Cameron Moore C: Zebb Murrell, Adam Baird, Zac Featherby Hf: Daniel Whiting, Reardon McIvor, Sam Greene F: Dean Tydell, Ben Weightman, Jesse Tuohey Foll: Chris Down, Riley McNamara, Billy Mahony Inter: Bailey White, Jack Teasdale, Jack Craig, Caelan Smith White Hills B: Patrick Crawford, Kaiden Skelton, Ben Bacon Hb: Rhys Irwin, Jake Dickens, David Wright C: Samual Lowes, Jack Fallon, Nicholas Wallace Hf: Nico McKinley, Bayden Fallon, Brayden Aitken F: Mitchell Dole, Cohen Kekich, Brady Childs Foll: Blake Hogan, Patrick Eefting, Ryan Walker Inter: Billy Nalder, Nathan Moffat, Mitch Walsh, Geoff Hill Tips: Adam Bourke - Mounts, Luke West - Mounts.

