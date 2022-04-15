NAB League: Consistency the key for Pioneers in home clash with Stingrays

sport, local-sport, Pioneers, Bendigo, NAB League

The Bendigo Pioneers face a tough test on home soil at the QEO on Sunday. The Pioneers host the unbeaten Dandenong Stingrays in NAB League round three and will be without three key players for the match. Skipper Harvey Gallagher, key defender/ruckman Jed Brereton and classy forward Harley Reid are all on the sidelines. The Pioneers have played some good footy in the opening two rounds, but only have two points from last weekend's draw with Geelong to show for it. Read more: BDCA senior and junior award winners 2021-22 season Read more: BFNL, HDFNL teams Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree knows his side has to go up a gear on Sunday if it's to match the Stingrays. "We had our biggest loss last year against this team at the QEO,'' O'Bree said. "We need to be consistent for four quarters and concentrate for longer. "Our best is very good, we play some really good footy, but when we lapse we really go into our shells. "It's something we want to fix really quickly." Sunday's game starts at 1pm. Pioneers' team to pay the Stingrays: B: 14. C. Anderson, 35. J. Worme, 38. S. McKay Hb: 10. B. Stevens, 23. H. Freckleton, 6. M. Kiraly C: 42. A. Nolte, 8. H. Hamilton, 30. H. Kelly Hf: 53. J. Mezzatesta, 19. E. Pearce, 3. M. Dow F: 32. M. Gordon, 12. L. Wright 21. B. Cameron Foll: 34. J. Denahy, 17. O. Faulkhead, 9. J. Gillbee Inter: 26. P. Kelly, 15. R. Murphy, 47. P. Kuma, 20. M. Hallinan, 28. C. Barnett, 25. J.Goss Emerg: 50. O. Poole, 13. T. Stevens, 24. N. Dignan

