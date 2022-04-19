news, local-news,

THE ribbons have been cut on two brand new units for people in Bendigo who are living with special needs. One of the homes has been designed with assistive technology features and can be further customised for future tenants. Ann-Maree Davis, of Amicus, said the units were the result of a lot of determination. "It has been a major project and not without risk and challenges, including the supply difficulties of construction during a pandemic," she said. More news: 'Change and fear': why the pandemic saw more students with disabilities expelled "But the organisation remained steadfast to deliver a strategy firmly focused on addressing the community need." When the National Disability Insurance Scheme began, there were more than 100 people in Bendigo who were on an urgent priority waiting list for specialist disability housing. Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters, who helped open the buildings, said the project had been partially funded by a $300,000 bequest of from the Gordon Webster Trust. The first unit is built to offer a high standard of physical support, with assistive technology features. More news: Bendigo Labor kicks off campaign with Huntly oval promise The second unit is built to improved liveability standards, suitable for tenants who do not require full disability modifications. Haven Home Safe, a homelessness organisation specialising in housing solutions, will manage the tenancy through its service. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/f6fd610b-bc24-4c10-a299-1abc6b6a5034.jpg/r0_289_4928_3073_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg