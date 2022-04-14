Blue-green algae warning removed for Laanecoorie Reservoir and Tullaroop Creek

news, local-news, lake, reservoir, laanecoorie, tullaroop, creek

Goulburn-Murray Water has removed the blue-green algae warnings for Laanecoorie Reservoir and a section of Tullaroop Creek following a significant decline in algae levels. Blue-green algae warnings were issued at Laanecoorie Reservoir in early March and Tullaroop Creek between Tullaroop Reservoir and Laanecoorie Reservoir late last month. GMW will continue to undertake water quality monitoring and if blue-green algae reach levels deemed unsafe by national health guidelines, a warning will be issued. OTHER STORIES: Keep up to date with current blue-green algae warnings at g-mwater.com.au/news/bga or by phoning 1800 013 357 and selecting the BGA information option. Customers are reminded that water supplied by GMW is not suitable for human consumption without first being properly treated. For more information, go to gmwater.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/ffeb7a6d-c4c7-4ad9-a15f-9ed73a6bea00.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg