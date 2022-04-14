news, local-news, history, la rocca, heritage protection

BENDIGO'S council could ask for an independent panel as it tries to heritage list a Kennington property, despite objections over a key building on site. It has been trying to add a heritage overlay to part of a Condon Street property over the past year. The site contains a rare private observatory public officials once used for weather readings. Prominent architect John Beebe once lived in a house on the property. The owners have submitted their own experts' heritage assessment agreeing the observatory is historically important, but arguing Beebe's house has been significantly altered and damaged over time. More news: North Bendigo childcare centre bid raises 'significant concerns' They also said some trees did not warrant protection. The submissions prompted a new peer-reviewed heritage study. Council staff now agree the trees have no heritage significant, but say the house should still be included. Councillors will decide whether to ask Victoria's planning minister to appoint an independent panel to consider all submissions. More on this story:

