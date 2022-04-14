community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, talbot

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. Enjoy your Easter Saturday at Rotary Park with the Kangaroo Flat Handmade Market. Held next to the Hole in One competition, this family friendly event will feature over 40 stalls. There will be a huge range of items, including jewellery, woodcraft, candles, art and much more. Come for lunch and take in all the Easter festivities. Where: Rotary Park, opposite APCO, High Street, Kangaroo Flat. When: Easter Saturday, April 16, 9am to 2pm. The Showgrounds Market is a family-friendly market with a community atmosphere that is open nearly every Sunday. This event will have a 50's Rock and Roll themed day with live music. There will also be plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts and much more. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Easter Sunday, April 17, from 8.30am. It's time to get egg-cited and celebrate Easter. We have compiled the perfect list to make sure you have an egg-xtra special Easter. This family-friendly event will feature many markets for all to enjoy such as the Rotary Market, Book Fair, Antique Fair and much more. Full program is also available to read here. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18. The Malmsbury Farmers and Artists market is proud to be presenting an extra special market this month. Not only does the market fall on Easter but it is also within the Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival. This event will feature the freshest produce in the region as well as family entertainment. Where: Malmsbury Village Green, Mollison Street, Malmsbury. When: Easter Sunday, April 17, 9am to 1pm. The town of Talbot boasts a country farmers market which features real livestock, produce and a great community spirit. There will be about 80 produce and artisan stalls, a chance to listen to live music, breakfast foods and coffee and much more. Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot. When: Sunday, April 17, 9am to 1pm. If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our Market What's On, please contact us on one of the below: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

