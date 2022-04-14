community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, festival, community, show

Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place. Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online. For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at: SPRING GULLY DANCE Enjoy two weekly events with the Spring Gully Dance Committee. Saturday evening dances will feature CD music, a supper with tea/coffee and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and a lucky door. Admission is $7. Saturday evening events run 7.30pm to 11pm. Monday evenings feature CD music with an admission of $4. Monday evening events run 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Vaccination certificates required. The committee also hosts monthly events with live music. All enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully. When: Weekly on Saturday's and Monday's, from 7.30pm. LODDON WOODCARVING GROUP Visit the woodcarvers from the Loddon Woodcarving Group and see their skill in action. There will be wooden artworks and a chance to ask questions. The group is open to anyone interested in the craft - no experience needed. For more information, please contact Philip Ohlson on 0403 209 321. Where: Bridgewater Railway Station, 12 Erskine Street, Bridgewater On Loddon. When: Saturday's, 10am to 1pm. Open Easter Saturday. DAD AND BABY SESSIONS The City of Greater Bendigo Maternal and Child Health Sleep and Settling program offers free sessions for families either online or face to face for babies aged: Newborn (0-3months), Baby (6-12months) or Toddlers (18-24months).There will also be a Dad and Baby night. This session is free, will run once a month on a Wednesday evening and welcomes dads with a child between the age of two weeks and two years. Dad's are welcome to bring along their baby or come on their own. Meal provided at no cost. The sessions covers sleep/settling support, the positive impacts dads have on their family, wellbeing and bonding with baby. Further information, contact: sleepandsettling@bendigo.vic.gov.au or click here. Where: Bendigo Tennis Association, Nolan Street, Bendigo. When: Monthly Wednesday sessions, 6pm to 8pm. EASTER FAIR It's time to get egg-cited and celebrate Easter. You would be hopping mad to miss out on all the fun in central Victoria and with the Bendigo Advertiser's list, we'll make sure you have an egg-xtra special Easter. Bendigo will be celebrating its 150th Easter Fair anniversary after COVID got in the way of celebrations in 2020 - the original anniversary and traditionally a very busy time of year. This showstopper event will feature family-friendly entertainment, stage shows, hands-on activities, live music, performers and so much more. Community groups have been hard at work planning this year's fair and we have compiled the list (linked above) of just some of the events being held in central Victoria. Full program is also available to read here. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18. SEVENTY PLUS 4 Enjoy a variety of familiar tunes from the 1920s to 1950s at this jazz event. There will also be some Latin American music. Kev Harvey and his band will entertain you with their talents in clarinet, banjo, tuba and trombone. No bookings required, however any persons over 18 years must show proof of vaccination. Where: Kangaroo Flat Library, Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat. When: Tuesday, April 19, 11am to noon. ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley. One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound. This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star. This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more. Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75. For further information and to book, click here. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm. OPEN GARDEN SCULPTURE EXHIBITION Mica Grange is re-opening its garden for this sculpture and art exhibition. Located at the foothills of Mt Alexander, Mica Grange offers panoramic views across Sutton Grange Valley. This exhibition will feature a range of sculptures from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia as well as plants and preserves for sale. Group bookings available, please contact micagrangegarden@gmail.com. Entry $8 (children under 18 free entry). For more information and to book, click here. Where: 373 Faraday Sutton Grange Road, Sutton Grange. When: Open weekends, until May 8 (closed over Easter), 10am to 4pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For more information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. AN AFTERNOON OF JAZZ An 'Afternoon of Jazz' featuring the Maryborough Trad Jazz Band will be hosted by Probus Club of White Hills. Tickets are $15, including afternoon tea, and can be booked with Bill Knight on 0438 323 454. Everyone welcome. Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly. When: Sunday, May 1, 1.30pm to 4pm. NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We recommend contacting event hosts before attending. We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/amichael/94e6f649-1d2e-4330-bd2b-38b7a536ec50.JPG/r0_363_4260_2770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg