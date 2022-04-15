Hi Stranger heads to Caulfield for Group 3

news, local-news, Hi Stranger, Caulfield, Fliedner, Golden, Mile, Group 3, Victoria, Air

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner is optimistic Hi Stranger can deliver his usual honest performance back up in grade at Caulfield on Saturday. The Listed-winning five-year-old will be the first of three runners for the astute trainer across the weekend when he contests the Group 3 Ned's Victoria Handicap (1400m). Fliedner saddles up Air Defence and Zedemski at Sandown on Easter Monday. Hi Stranger is coming off a convincing second on his home track in the $200,000 Listed Golden Mile (1600m) behind Cherry Tortoni. It was a run full of merit by the son of Zoffany out of the mare Luxury Suite, whose eight wins and 13 placings from 39 starts have yielded $737,000 in earnings. And a performance that thrilled his trainer. "He wilted on the corner a little bit by putting his foot in a hole and he lost a length and then he (jockey Damien Thornton) had to get him back. It probably took its toll the last 100 yards I reckon," Fliedner said. "I've watched the replay back a few times and he sort of faltered just on the corner, or just on straightening and I thought he just lost his action for a few strides. READ MORE: Cherry Tortoni spoils Hi Stranger's Golden Mile party "But he picked himself up as he usually does and looked the winner. But the other horse (Cherry Tortoni) had all the momentum and the drop on him. "I don't think anyone was disappointed in him at all." Hi Stranger has twice competed at Group 2 level, with his best effort a sixth as a three-year-old in the 2020 Autumn Stakes at Caulfield, won by Adelaide Ace. He also boasts a fourth at Group 3 level in last year's Chatham Stakes (1400m) at Flemington. Fliedner had toyed with the idea of sending Hi Stranger for a spell following his gallant Golden Mile effort, which followed a second three weeks earlier in the Echuca Cup (1400m) when he lumped 62kg, four-and-a-half more than his nearest rival and six more than the winner Not To Be Mist. "It was either go to Caulfield or have a break, but I liked the idea of this race," he said. "Anyhow, he is in it and we will see what happens. It's a very strong race. You could find a half dozen of them that are very good horses. "He's drawn a bit awkward - 12 is an awkward barrier from that 1400m start. I know there are others who have drawn badly, but it (Caulfield) is a bad place to draw a bad barrier. "In a race like this you want things going your way, but I don't know if he'll get any favours. "It would be one of the stronger shorter races he's ever run in, but we are at Group level." The early favourite in the race is the Group 3-winner Ayrton ($2.70), to be ridden by Jamie Kah, ahead of the smart Western Australian galloper Kissonallforcheeks ($4.80). Hi Stranger is at $27 in early markets, below Crosshaven ($21) and I Am Superman ($11), both of whom he beat home in the Golden Mile. Damien Thornton, who has ridden Hi Stranger 11 times for three wins and five placings for a win-place percentage of 72 per cent, will again take the ride. Meanwhile, Fliedner will have two 'rough' chances at Sandown on Monday, headed by Air Defence. Fliedner is anticipating improvement from the four-year-old gelding, whose last start seventh in a benchmark 70 on Golden Mile day at Bendigo, he described as 'more than unlucky'. "He hardly got his head let go in the straight," he said. "What if, you'll never know, so it will be interesting to see what he does at Sandown and if he shows us what he's made of. "He's up in the ratings to 70 now, so it's very hard to place him, but Sandown looks a nice little race for him." A city winner at Moonee Valley early last year, Air Defence has won three of 18 starts and been placed three times. Fliedner's other runner at Sandown is Zedemski, who will be attempting to break his maiden at start number six. He said he was reasonably happy with the three-year-old gelding's first-up run, when fourth at Ballarat over 1000m, following a 12-week spell. READ MORE: Josh Julius-trained Parisian Veil confirms ability with Benalla victory

