Kerang forfeits CVFL Women's Good Friday clash against Kyneton

news, local-news,

The split round one game between Kyneton and Kerang has been called off due to unforeseen circumstances. Scheduled to be held on Good Friday under lights at Kyneton, Kerang has forfeited the game which will see the Tigers handed an automatic win. The next CVFL Women's games will be round three held on Sunday April 24. CVFL Women's news: North Bendigo will host inaugural 2018 league premiers Bendigo Thunder at Atkins Street at 2.30pm for their first clash against each other for the season. Thunder head into the match after two strong opening wins against both Strathfieldsaye and Kerang. North's start to the season has been challenging with matches against Eaglehawk and Golden Square, but after a two-week break will look to put the first win on the board against Thunder. Castlemaine will make the trip north to Riverside Park to play Kerang at 2.30pm. The Magpies made an impressive debut last week with a 63-point win over Kyneton. Strahfieldaye and Kyneton will both look to score their first wins of 2022 when they meet at Tannery Lane at 2.30pm. Football news: Meanwhile, Golden Square's Amanda Carrod was named as the High Street X-Ray Player of the Week for her impressive three goals which saw her lead the club's best on ground during the 174-point win over North Bendigo In round one, Bendigo Thunder's Britney Mueck went on scoring spree with nine goals during the 146-point win over Strathfieldsaye to earn Player of the Week recognition. More: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/dcaedcbc-1892-48d0-aabd-83d0c66eeffb.jpg/r0_32_805_487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg