COUNCILLORS should allow a new childcare centre in Ironbark despite a busy intersection nearby, a report recommends. City of Greater Bendigo staff say the childcare centre proposed for 62-68 Eaglehawk Road is unlikely to undercut road safety in the area. They have urged councillors to allow the 120-child centre to rise at the old site of the Golden City Implements foundry. Greater Bendigo's councillors will consider the merits of the proposal when they meet next Wednesday night. More news: Bendigo-built Bushmasters ready to aid Ukraine war effort Fourteen people previously raised objections to the centre. Some were concerned about traffic accidents at intersections including at Hayes and Jebb Street, as well as Eaglehawk Road and Marong Road. Others raised worries about increased traffic along Hayes Street, Ashley Street and Jebb Street. Under current plans, vehicles would turn off Eaglehawk Road down a one-way driveway to a car park and building set back from the street. They would leave the car park via Carmen Lane and Ashley Street. Council staff say the traffic plans are reasonable. They believe the area's roads can handle extra cars. "There will undoubtedly be an increase in traffic to the surrounding road network, however this is likely to occur over a relatively small window of time in the morning and afternoon and is relatively small given the overall vehicles per day travelling on these roads," they told councillors. Some objectors have worried about native vegetation on site, including some trees and bird life, and potential land contamination from previous uses. Council staff believe developers want to minimise the amount of vegetation lost. The Environmental Protection Authority has no concerns with potential soil contamination, based on the plans it has reviewed. Some objectors have said the centre would impact an Ironbark gully walking trail earmarked for the area. Council staff say final plans for that trail are still too early in development for any changes to the childcare centre's proposed permit conditions. The block has been empty since 2013 when foundry structures were demolished. Built in 1872, the foundry had many Gold Rush era clients including Bendigo mining magnate George Lansell. It became a farm equipment manufacturer before closing in 1998. Its owners had hoped someone would turn the site into a museum but that never happened. More news: Stolen Sailors Gully firearms recovered in police raid Storms and vandals caused so much damage that it was eventually deemed a safety hazard and torn down. The proposed childcare centre is one of two that councillors will consider on Wednesday night. They have been urged to object to a separate childcare centre proposed for Smith Street, North Bendigo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

