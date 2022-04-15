HDFNL netball: Cats coach happy with opening hit-out

news, local-news, Lockington, Bamawm, United, Heathcote, HDFNL, netball, Jessie, White Hills

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United coach Jessie Hardess is hoping a breakthrough win is not too far away following an encouraging first-up performance against White Hills. The second-year Cats coach said her players could take plenty of heart and positives out of their 61-41 loss to the Demons last Saturday. It was their best effort against the HDFNL netball powerhouse since a 12-goal loss in round 17 of the 2017 season. The Cats have won just three A-grade games of netball since that day. Their previous six matches against the Demons before last weekend were decided by an average margin of 56-goals, including 44 and 48-goals last season. Hardess is taking it as a positive sign of progress at LBU. But rather than relying simply on the scoreboard, she insists the improvement is visible on the court. "I was really happy with our effort - the score is one thing, but it was more the way the girls came out and the hunger they had for the ball and the way they celebrated everything they did," Hardess said. "The enthusiasm and effort were great to watch. "Everyone really stepped up and did their job; the girls just trusted each other. "We've put a lot into training and there's heaps we can take out of the game to improve on, but there were plenty of things to celebrate as well." READ MORE: White Hills recruits shine; Huntly snaps round one win drought There were encouraging signs all over the court, with recruit Chelsea Hicks and Abi Sergienko prominent in defence, Annalesa Turner stepping up at goal attack, and another newcomer Maddy Atherton, in particular, earning praise from stand-in opposition coach Emily Gloury and her own coach for a slashing performance at wing attack. Hardess is hoping the Cats can covert their newfound enthusiasm and improvement into a quick victory, starting with a crack at Heathcote on Saturday. While LBU has not won a game since the opening round in 2019, its last victory was actually against the Saints. In fact, two of the Cats last three wins have come at Heathcote's expense, albeit both teams will be fielding almost entirely new line-ups since 2018 and 2019. The Saints impressed in a stirring opening game win over North Bendigo, but were well-below strength for their follow-up loss to Huntly, when missing several players, including co-coach Brooke Bolton. Hardess said the Saints would be a solid next test and gauge of her side's improvement. "I don't think we are going to get a good read on teams until everyone has played each other once this year," she said. "It definitely seems there has been a lot of recruiting going on and there's been a few things happen in the off-season. "Obviously COVID will stuff teams around at different stages, but I think everyone's anticipating a tough, hard-fought out season." In other games, plenty of interest surrounds Mount Pleasant's clash against White Hills at Toolleen, after the long-time rivals played out a draw in their only clash last season. The Demons, led by recruit Tegan Elliston, opened their account in round one with a win over LBU, while the Blues were ultra-competitive in a loss to Elmore (2-0). A tough opening to the season for North Bendigo (0-2) continues at Atkins Street against the Bloods, while Leitchville-Gunbower makes its first appearance for the season at Huntly, which is expected to be missing players following last week's win against Heathcote.

