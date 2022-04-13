news, local-news, bendigo easter fair, y services club, y mens club, y mens services club, book, sale

SOME books left unsold at a mammoth Easter book sale will be sent to flood-ravaged parts of Australia, volunteers say on the eve of the Bendigo Easter festival. Book fair organisers are confident they will have plenty of books left over for flood victims once their mammoth charity fundraiser - and the wider festival - finishes on Easter Monday. "We'd probably have about 10,000 plus books out on display at any one time, as we will keep topping them up until Monday afternoon," the Y Service Club of Bendigo's Colin Lambie said. He said volunteers would comb through the many titles left over by the end of the book fair and deliver one tonne of books up Lismore, where librarians were forced to turf much of their collection because of flooding. Bendigo Bank has agreed to pick up the shipping costs. The Y Service club's book sale is one of 26 events earmarked for day one of the Bendigo Easter Fair, which starts on Good Friday. The Rotary Market will begin in Bridge Street at 9am, with a repeat on Easter Monday. The young, and young at heart, will begin the hunt for 85,000 Easter eggs from 10am in Rosalind Park. Fair president Simon Mulqueen said he was most looking forward to seeing the Wadaiko Rindo Drummers, who will kick off the first of three performances at the park's poppet head. "I think they will be quite exciting," he said. Some events will cost money to access but organisers have also arranged for plenty of free attractions, Mr Mulqueen said. "People can enjoy Easter without a lot of costs, if they want to," he said. For more on the Bendigo Easter Fair, visit www.bendigoeasterfestival.org.au

