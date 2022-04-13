Bendigo mayor excited for region to host Commonwealth Games

news, local-news,

The Commonwealth Games is not only a sporting coup for Bendigo but also a huge boost to the local economy, according to City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf. On Tuesday, Bendigo was named as one of four regional hubs for sporting events when Victoria hosts the Games in 2026. That means competitions for weightlifting, squash, netball, lawn bowls, cricket and cycling will take place at Bendigo venues featuring international athletes. Other news: Bendigo police out to keep roads safe over long weekend as part of Operation Compass An athletes' village will also be built with games providing spin-offs to local jobs and tourism. For Cr Metcalf, the games' arrival will be an exciting time for the region. "The Commonwealth Games will be a great celebration for Victoria and its regional centres, further adding to our state's reputation as Australia's sporting capital," she said. "It's game on for Bendigo and we are thrilled to be part of this fantastic international competition and show off our strength as an events centre, while delivering a boost to jobs, tourism and our local economy." Cr Metcalf said there would be long term benefits from hosting an event of this scale. "Particularly the development of an athletes' village that can then transition into social and affordable housing," she said. "New and upgraded infrastructure will also support athletes of tomorrow and further boost access to world-class facilities locally and across the state, setting us up to host future international events." More news: On the go Bendigo: Region records more than 200 new COVID cases Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland are the other regional centres which will be involved in hosting the Games. Cr Metcalf said the City of Greater Bendigo council was looking forward to working with the Victorian Government to deliver an "outstanding and memorable Games". She said while it would be different to other Games' formats given the regional venues sharing co-hosting rights with Melbourne, it would still be "equally as exciting and provide greater opportunity to bring the spirit of the Games to more people".

