An Australian surf school achieved a huge milestone last week when it welcomed its one-millionth surfer - a spirited teenage girl from Bendigo. Go Ride a Wave was on track to reach its target of having had one million surfers sign up for surf lessons by mid-April 2022, an accomplishment achieved when Pippa Symes, 14, walked through the door. "It was really exciting," Pippa said of being the one-millionth surfer. "I couldn't believe it." The whole thing happened accidentally, the young surfer said. Her mother booked her in for surfing lessons and before she knew it, Pippa was awarded the special title. Read more: Joyous Celebration embraces Bendigo's Chinese heritage Go Ride a Wave's Ben Niblett said anyone could have become the one-millionth surfer, they simply needed to book in for a surf lesson at any of the surf school's locations. Pippa said she wanted to get into surfing because she loved the beach so much. "I love everything about the beach," she said. "We go to Jan Juc all the time. I especially love swimming and being in the ocean so I've always wanted to surf!" The young beach enthusiast won a brand new surfboard and wetsuit for being the one-millionth customer. "Getting a brand new surfboard and being given a beautiful new wetsuit, I felt really lucky," Pippa said. She said her lessons were going well and the company's surf instructors were friendly and helpful. "I even stood up on my first lesson! Today I was able to turn and 'trim' the wave," Pippa said. "I was so excited." Go Ride a Wave is a surf school that has operated since 1987, delivering surf lessons to hundreds and thousands of people. OTHER NEWS: Bendigo Easter parade cancelled as weather wins out For more than 34 years, the company has been helping thousands of people to 'catch' or ride their very first wave. Go Ride A Wave provides surf lessons at several locations across Victoria, including Anglesea, Torquay, Ocean Grove, Lorne, Wye River, Bancoora, and Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach on the Gold Coast, and Noosa on the Sunshine Coast. Mr Niblett said having given surf lessons to (now) one million Australians was a huge accomplishment for Go Ride a Wave. "It's an amazing experience and really exciting for myself and the staff," he said. "Everyone's in great spirits. "We've been counting down this milestone for the last 18 months." Mr Niblett said Pippa was a Bendigo hero, superstar and little legend. "She was just so great yesterday, she surfed really well, she had a great smile on all day, she put up with the media circus," he said. "She was such a terrific winner." Mr Niblett said the company wouldn't be where it is without the hard work and dedication of our staff, and things were getting back to normal following the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. READ MORE: "It is the staff that make the experience so memorable and keep people coming back year after year," he said. "I also believe that people fall in love with surfing, not only because it's great fun but also for the coastal lifestyle. "Being outside in the ocean is hugely beneficial for physical and mental wellbeing, and to be able to share that with others is why we're still passionate after all these years," he said. Go Ride A Wave offers public, private, and school group lessons year-round in a variety of water activities such as surfing, bodyboarding, stand-up paddle boarding, ocean kayaking, river kayaking and corporate team-building activities. "I would say 'thank you' to Ben and his team for such an amazing day yesterday and my cool prizes," Pippa said. "I am really grateful." Pippa said she loved surfing and would keep doing it as a hobby. For more information or to book a lesson, visit their website or call 1300 132 441.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/48ce12f3-b55d-4133-911c-9e73ccd27919.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg