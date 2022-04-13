BFNL netball: Slick Dragons ready for next challenge

news, local-news, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, BFNL, netball, Good, Friday, South, Castlemaine

FRESH from a dominant season-opening win over top-three contender Gisborne, Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist believes there is still plenty of scope for improvement in the Dragons. That could spell trouble for Strathfieldsaye in their Good Friday clash at the QEO, as the Storm look to build on some momentum of their win following a promising and hard-fought round win over Eaglehawk. No easy task, when they have enjoyed so much success in recent times, including winning the last three premierships contested from 2017-19, the Dragons raised plenty of eyebrows following their ruthless 33-goal win over Gisborne to open the season. The charge was led by wing defence Sophie Shoebridge and midcourt ace Meg Williams. Triple premiership coach Gilchrist while impressed insisted there were areas of their game they could improve. "We have to work on some transition down the court, that's for sure," she said. "It's not one of our stronger skills at times, but there's still time - it's only round two. "We'd expect a good battle on Friday, it always is against Storm. They are a great club to play against." "I don't know if there's been a lot of change in the playing group, but I do know they have few ex-Sandhurst players playing for them." Gilchrist was referring to Keely Jones and Emmie Banfield, who made the switch to the Storm during the off-season in search of A-grade opportunities. Jones did not play in last week's win over the Hawks, but will return to the line-up on Friday along with goal shooter Eliza Hynes, who was also absent, while Banfield will be playing game number two in navy blue and white. As she always does, Storm coach Steph Freemantle is relishing an opportunity to test her side against one of the league's benchmarks. "It's always something to work towards," she said. "At least getting a win (against Eaglehawk) has given us a chance to settle a bit and a degree of confidence, being such a young side." The first-up form of midcourt recruit Brylee Wilson was a major plus for the Storm. At Canterbury Park, South Bendigo will look to continue its impressive round one form against Eaglehawk, which is aiming to rebound from a loss to Strathfieldsaye. The Bloods unveiled a host of recruits in last week's 69-23 win over Golden Square, with midcourter Chloe Gray, defender Alicia McGlashan and goal shooter Olivia Mason all playing big roles. At Princes Park, the battle of the Magpies pits Castlemaine against Maryborough. Castlemaine will be aiming to move to 2-0 after last week's morale-boosting win over Kyneton. South Bendigo 69 d Golden Square 23 Gisborne 33 lost to Sandhurst 66 Castlemaine 48 d Kyneton 27 Kangaroo Flat 66 d Maryborough 28 Strathfieldsaye 41 d Eaglehawk 35 READ MORE: Magpies make triumphant return to BFNL A-grade netball READ MORE: Sandhurst fires early warning shot READ MORE: South Bendigo makes early statement Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

