Hey Bendigo, here's your guide to celebrating Easter 2022 in central Victoria
IT'S TIME to get egg-cited and celebrate Easter.
You would be hopping mad to miss out on all the fun in central Victoria and with the Bendigo Advertiser's list, we'll make sure you have an egg-xtra special Easter.
Ok, we'll stop with the puns but the excitement is set to continue with this year's Easter expected to be bigger and better than ever.
Bendigo will be celebrating its 150th Easter Fair anniversary after COVID got in the way of celebrations last year - the original anniversary - and traditionally a very busy time of year.
The Bendigo Easter Fair first commenced in 1871 and is one of Australia's longest running community events.
This four-day showstopper will feature family-friendly entertainment, stage shows, hands-on activities, live music, performers and so much more.
Community groups have been hard at work planning this year's fair and we have compiled a list of just some of the events being held in central Victoria.
PARADES AND FESTIVALS
BENDIGO ADVERTISER GALA PARADE
- What: The Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade is an Easter festival tradition in Bendigo. The parade will feature Dai Gum Loong, the world's longest Imperial Dragon which has more than 7000 handmade scales; bands; cultural groups; dancers; clubs; school groups; and more. View the parade route and further information here.
- Where: View Street, McCrae Street and Bridge Street.
- When: Easter Monday, 12.30pm to 3pm.
SHERRIDON HOMES TORCHLIGHT PROCESSION
- What: The Sherridon Homes Torchlight Procession is a parade that lights up Bendigo's streets. The procession will feature emergency services, community groups and the Bendigo Chinese Association. A firework display over Rosalind Park will conclude the event. View the parade route and further information here.
- Where: View Street, McCrae Street and Bridge Street, Bendigo.
- When: Easter Sunday, 7pm to 8.30pm.
MALDON EASTER FAIR
- What: The Maldon Easter Fair is one of the oldest in Australia, starting in 1878. This fair will feature the famous Grand Procession on Easter Monday which will showcase a collection of all things Maldonian. There will be fire trucks, penny farthing bicycles and much more. The fair will also feature the hole-in-one competition on Easter Saturday, the Maldon Vintage Machinery Museum Machinery Rally, the Beehive Chimney Easter Market on Easter Saturday, the torchlight procession, dancing in the streets, the Maldon brass band concert and many other things. Click here for more information.
- Where: Maldon.
- When: Good Friday to Easter Monday.
RUSHWORTH HERITAGE FESTIVAL
- What: The Rushworth Easter Heritage Festival is a town celebration of Easter with a market, annual street parade, children's entertainment, live music, vintage steam engines and Easter Egg Hunt.
- Where: High Street, Rushworth.
- When: Easter Saturday, 9am to 3pm.
EXHIBITIONS AND PERFORMANCES
WADAIKO RINDO JAPANESE DRUMMERS
- Where: Wadaiko Rindo are renowned for their energetic and visually spectacular drumming performances. Wadaiko Rindo have not only entertained Australian audiences, but also represented their drumming in Fiji, Tonga, Singapore, China, Japan and New Caledonia.
- Where: Poppet Head, Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday, 11am to 11.30am, 1pm to 1.30pm and 3pm to 3.30pm.
WAY OF THE CROSS
- What: The Bendigo Easter Fair Society and local Christian churches present a live, outdoor theatrical presentation. This performance will tell the story of the last supper, arrest, trial, death,crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Please bring own chair.
- Where: View Street, Arts Precinct (steps of The Capital Theatre), Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday, 8pm to 9pm.
ROTARY ART SHOW
- What: Every Easter the Rotary Club of Bendigo holds its annual Easter Art Show with more than 900 paintings on show and for sale. This year a concurrent Virtual Show will be held online as well providing a greater opportunity for interested artists to exhibit in an online gallery and allowing for purchasers to buy if unable to attend. Artists enter from all around Victoria and Southern NSW. An overall "Best In Show" painting is awarded each year with a prize worth $2500. This art show is the major fundraiser for the local club with funds raised helping local charities, volunteer groups, schools and special community projects. Tickets are $10 per adult, children have free entry. Click here for more information.
- Where: Bendigo Town Hall, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday to Easter Sunday, 9am to 5.30pm and Easter Monday, 9am to 2.30pm.
BENDIGO WOODTURNERS
- What: The Bendigo Woodturners exhibition features finely crafted woodwork and associated crafts. There will be bowls, boxes, toys and clocks on display. There will also be various aspects of wood working demonstrated. All these items are hand crafted by members. There is something for all the family. Tickets are $5 per person, children have free entry, tickets available at the door. Click here for more information.
- Where: Bendigo Trades Hall, View Street, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday to Easter Sunday, 10am to 5pm, Easter Monday, 10am to 4pm.
A PARADE OF QUILTS
- What: A Parade of Quilts is an Easter exhibition by Bendigo and District Quilters Inc. The popular raffle quilt will be raising funds for local charity, Sunshine Bendigo. The biennial display will include over 100 large and small quilts, wall hangings and the popular Raffle Quilt. Entry is $5, school children have free entry.
- Where: St Andrews Hall, Myers Street, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday, 11am to 4pm; Easter Saturday, 10am to 5pm; Easter Sunday, 10am to 5pm; Easter Monday, 10am to 3pm.
PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION
- What: Presented by Bendigo Camera Club Inc, this photographic exhibition will feature over 150 prints to view. Cost of entry is $3. For more information, contact 0428 395 423 or email secretary@bendigocameraclub.org.au or click here.
- Where: Dudley House, View Street, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday to Easter Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm and Easter Sunday, 9.30am to 4.45pm.
CAVALCADE OF TRANSPORT
- What: Cavalcade of Transport is a celebration of transport through the years. There will be a display of vintage trucks, trams, cars, and much, much more.
- Where: Pall Mall, Bendigo.
- When: Easter Sunday, 1pm to 3pm.
MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION
- What: This Model Railway exhibition will feature 12 displays of both Australian and European displays. Children will be able to operate a "U" Drive working display model. There will also be items for sale. Children cost $4, adults $12 and family $25 for entry. Click here for more information.
- Where: Baptist Church Function Centre, 757 McIvor Highway, Junortoun.
- When: Easter Saturday, 10am to 5pm and Easter Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
BONSAI EXHIBITION
- What: Presented by Bendigo Bonsai Club, this exhibition will display various bonsai trees, show demonstrations. There will also be a trading table for any supplies relating to bonsai. Cost of entry is $3. Contact Bendigo Bonsai Club 0409 395 605 or click here.
- Where: Uniting Church Hall, Forest Street, Bendigo.
- When: Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, 10am to 5pm, Easter Monday, 10am to 3pm.
BLUES BENDER
- What: Live music will be showcased across Bendigo venues. There will be local favourite artists as well as visiting talents. Full program available here.
- Where: Various venues in Bendigo.
- When: Until Easter Monday, various times.
MARKETS
ROTARY MARKET
- What: The Rotary Easter Market will feature more than 200 stalls, live music, barbecues and much more. There will be arts and crafts, handmade items, unique treasures, collectables, produce and more.
- Where: Easter Fair Way (Bridge Street) and Park Road, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday and Easter Monday, 9am to 4pm.
EASTER BOOK SALE
- What: This sale is a project of the Y Service Club of Bendigo and will feature bargain prices, thousands of pre-loved books, magazines, records, CD's, DVD's, with something for everyone.
- Where: YMCA, Tom Tweed Stadium, Mundy Street, Bendigo.
- When: 9am to 5pm (Good Friday to Easter Sunday), 9am to 1pm (Easter Monday)
ANTIQUE FAIR
- What: The Bendigo Antique Fair will feature 25 antique dealers from all over Australia. There will be jewellery, furniture, collectables, artwork and more. All items will be for sale. Ticket bookings can be made here. Cost of entry is $10 per person.
- Where: Truscott Reserve, Murdock Street, California Gully.
- When: Easter Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Easter Sunday, 10am to 4pm and Easter Monday, 10am to 3pm.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
VISION AUSTRALIA EASTER EGG HUNT
- What: Head along to Rosalind Park and join in the hunt for over 85,000 Easter eggs. The chocolate eggs will be hidden in non-allergenic wood-wool. More than 3,000 children are invited to find them. The hunts are organised for separate age groups over various times throughout each day. The Vision Australia's Seeing Eye Dogs will also be a part of the action. Tickets can be purchased via the Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall Bendigo or here. Limited tickets may be available on the day. Cost is $11 each.
- Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday, 10am to 5pm
BENDIGO TAFE CARNIVAL
- What: The Bendigo TAFE Carnival will include a carnival atmosphere with rides and the sideshow alley.
- Where: Mundy Street, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday to Easter Sunday, 10am to 11pm, Easter Monday, 10am to 6pm.
ACTIVITIES IN ROSALIND PARK
- What: Easter in Rosalind Park will feature activities and entertainment. There will be live music, performances, roving characters, CFA Fire truck rides, Farmer Darryl's Animal Farm, Fosterville Gold Mine panning for gold, Lantern making workshop, Walk the Walls Parkour Workshop, Paint Pot People. Connected Circus and much more. Click here for more information.
- Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
- When: Each day, 10am to 5pm.
AWAKENING OF THE DRAGON
- What: Awakening of the Dragon is a Traditional Chinese celebration of lion and dragon dance.
- Where: Dai Gum San Chinese Precinct, Bridge Street, Bendigo.
- When: Easter Sunday, 2pm to 4pm.
150 YEARS UP IN LIGHTS
- What: Take a journey back through 150 years of the Bendigo Easter Fair. There will be stories and highlights recounted through lighting, projection and sound.
- Where: The Conservatory, Easter Fair Way, Bridge Street, Bendigo.
- When: Good Friday to Easter Monday, 7pm to 11.30pm.
BENDIGO BANK DRAGON MILE
- What: Returning to the streets as part of the Bendigo Easter Fair, the Dragon Mile is your chance to run along with and infront of thousands of people for the Bendigo Easter Fair. For further information on races, categories and location, click here.
- Where: Pall Mall and Mundy Street, Bendigo.
- When: Easter Monday, from 10.30am. Entrants to report on race day by 9am.
STEAM WEEKEND
- What: Steamrail Victoria invites all to take a ride on a historical steam shuttle in Bendigo and Echuca. All steam train trips will be assisted by 69 year old heritage diesel locomotive A66, thanks to V/Line.Bendigo Steam Train Shuttle. Ticket prices range from $40 to $290. For more information or to make a booking, click here.
- Where: Bendigo Railway Station, Railway Place, Bendigo.
- When: Different days and times per tours.
HOLE IN ONE
- What: The Rotary Club of Kangaroo Flat has been running the Easter Hole In One Golf competition for over 15 years. All funds raised from the competition are used to support local charities, schools and other groups in Bendigo. Prizes given throughout the day. Cost is $5 for five golf balls, $10 for 10 golf balls, $20 for 25 golf balls. Click here for more information.
- Where: Rotary Gateaway Park, High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
- When: Good Friday to Easter Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
BOORT LAWN TENNIS CLUB TOURNAMENT
- What: The Boort Lawn Tennis Club 68th annual Easter tournament is for everyone and will feature various social activities during Easter Saturday and Sunday evenings. Lunches available daily. To enter the tournament, click here.
- Where: Boort Tennis Club, Godfrey Street, Boort.
- When: Good Friday to Easter Monday, 9am to 5pm.
