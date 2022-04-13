community, easter 2022, Bendigo Easter Fair, Bendigo Easter Fair 150th Anniversary, easter, bendigo, events

IT'S TIME to get egg-cited and celebrate Easter. You would be hopping mad to miss out on all the fun in central Victoria and with the Bendigo Advertiser's list, we'll make sure you have an egg-xtra special Easter. Ok, we'll stop with the puns but the excitement is set to continue with this year's Easter expected to be bigger and better than ever. Bendigo will be celebrating its 150th Easter Fair anniversary after COVID got in the way of celebrations last year - the original anniversary - and traditionally a very busy time of year. The Bendigo Easter Fair first commenced in 1871 and is one of Australia's longest running community events. This four-day showstopper will feature family-friendly entertainment, stage shows, hands-on activities, live music, performers and so much more. Community groups have been hard at work planning this year's fair and we have compiled a list of just some of the events being held in central Victoria. BENDIGO ADVERTISER GALA PARADE SHERRIDON HOMES TORCHLIGHT PROCESSION MALDON EASTER FAIR RUSHWORTH HERITAGE FESTIVAL WADAIKO RINDO JAPANESE DRUMMERS WAY OF THE CROSS ROTARY ART SHOW BENDIGO WOODTURNERS A PARADE OF QUILTS PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION CAVALCADE OF TRANSPORT MODEL RAILWAY EXHIBITION BONSAI EXHIBITION BLUES BENDER ROTARY MARKET EASTER BOOK SALE ANTIQUE FAIR VISION AUSTRALIA EASTER EGG HUNT BENDIGO TAFE CARNIVAL ACTIVITIES IN ROSALIND PARK AWAKENING OF THE DRAGON 150 YEARS UP IN LIGHTS BENDIGO BANK DRAGON MILE STEAM WEEKEND HOLE IN ONE BOORT LAWN TENNIS CLUB TOURNAMENT

