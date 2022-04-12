Bendigo to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

news, local-news, commonwealth, games, bendigo, regional

AFTER months of back and forth, regional Victoria is set for the world stage. On Wednesday, Bendigo, Geelong, Ballarat and Gippsland were all confirmed as regional hubs for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Conversations between the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Victorian government have been taking place since February, as the state government pushed for hosting privileges. The new approach will be the first multi-city model for the games. The opening ceremony will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the other four regions reap the benefits of the tourism and infrastructure boost. Bendigo is set to host a packed program of T20 cricket, lawn bowls, netball, squash and weightlifting as well as an athletes' village for room of up to 1300 people. The state government is planning on investing in long-term housing and world-class sports facilities across Bendigo, with the hopes of attracting future events. State member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said the effects of the games would be felt long after the events had wrapped up. "This is a real vote of confidence in regional communities," Ms Allan said. "We know that once people come and visit Bendigo for these events they fall in love with the city and end up returning again and again, which has long-term economic benefits." Ms Allan said she was also excited about the opportunity for Bendigo residents to see elite athletes up close and personal. "To be able to go to local venues and see these athletes perform at an elite level is such a rare opportunity," she said. The Greater Bendigo region will also host the Queen's Baton Relay, warm-up tournaments, live site activations as well as a cultural program. The initial hosting plan for the other regional hubs includes: Geelong - aquatics, beach volleyball, gymnastics, hockey, table tennis, triathlon Ballarat - athletics, boxing, T20 cricket Gippsland - badminton, rugby sevens The 2026 games will be the sixth Commonwealth Games in Australia, with Sydney hosting in 1938, Perth in 1962, Brisbane in 1982, Melbourne in 2006, and the Gold Coast in 2018.

