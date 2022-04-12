Badminton Australia Nationals in full swing on Bendigo's courts | Photos

news, local-news,

The country's best players are in action at the Australian National Badminton Championships. Hosted by the Eaglehawk Bendigo Badminton Association, the nationals act as the final selection event ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. With so much on the line, every athlete is leaving nothing on the court. Sport news: EBBA president Sam Daykin said it was a boost for the club and badminton more broadly to have a major event in action after what had been a difficult 24 months. "It's very exciting to have badminton tournaments back, especially right here in Bendigo," Daykin said. "These players are vying for a spot in the country's Commonwealth Games team ahead of Birmingham so each and every player is trying their hardest every time they step onto the court." Badminton Australia representative Jeff Tho said the event showcased the popularity of the sport within regional Victoria. "I grew up playing in Bendigo and have so many memories of competing here," Tho said. "This event shows how strong the badminton community here is in the city and we can't wait to return later this year for the Bendigo International." Currently in Australia there are 311,058 active participants nation-wide with 270 state and territory affiliated clubs. Daykin hoped that juniors would be inspired from watching Australia's best in action. "We've had quite a few juniors watching the nationals and we hope that it inspires them to strive to play at an elite level or all the way to being an Olympian." EBBA secretary Shaye Threlfall said the tournament was approaching the business end of the team events stage. "Victoria is certainly well-placed in the teams competition followed closely by Queensland," she said From Wednesday onward the tournament will then switch to primarily individual events with finals to be held on Friday. Spectators are able to attend the ticketed event being hosted by the EBBA.

