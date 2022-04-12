news, local-news, news, agriculture, scholarship, horizon scholarship, serpentine, macey holland, university of melbourne

Serpentine's Macey Holland has been announced as one of 20 recipients of the 2022 Horizon Scholarship, an initiative supported by seven Research and Development Corporations and others to develop the next generation of rural leaders. Following an extensive judging process focused on the applicants' commitment to agriculture, leadership potential and career aspirations, students from around the country have been awarded a cash scholarship. Following an extensive judging process focused on the applicants' commitment to agriculture, leadership potential and career aspirations, students from across the country have been awarded a cash scholarship. Macey will be sponsored by FMC Australasia and will receive a $10,000 bursary over two years and plenty of opportunities to develop leadership skills and expand networks. MORE NEWS: Marvel at mechanisms at Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre this school holidays Macey, who is studying a Bachelor of Agriculture at The University of Melbourne, said she was thrilled to receive the scholarship and thanked everyone who will support her Horizon Scholarship journey. "I'm so excited to be awarded a scholarship, not only will it provide me the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, but I will also gain valuable hands-on experience in the agricultural science industry," she said. AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey congratulated the students on their success and welcomes the next generation of rural leaders to the AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship program. "Congratulations to our 2022 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship recipients (who have) exceptional passion, ambition and commitment to agriculture," he said. OTHER STORIES: "This has distinguished them from a talented pool of over 100 applicants. It is very exciting to see the quality and diversity coming into our rural industries." Mr Harvey thanked the Horizon sponsors and acknowledges their significant contribution to the program, particularly in offering student's valuable exposure to the agricultural sector. "The AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship would not be possible without our sponsors," he said. "The diversity of industry sponsors reflects the desire across the board to focus on the next generation of leaders who will build prosperous and sustainable rural industries of the future." MORE NEWS: On the go Bendigo: Daily COVID infections hover around 150 in sharp drop overnight | April 12, 2022 All students involved with the AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Program will attend a four-day workshop in July focused on leadership and personal development. The workshop will feature special guest speakers, industry experts, and also provide the opportunity to network, meet sponsors and discuss innovations and challenges in the agricultural sector. See what past and present scholarship recipients have to say about their AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship experience at agrifutures.com.au/people-leadership/horizon-scholarship/scholars Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/049a6699-34a2-4883-b914-ae4f21895e64.png/r4_77_939_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg