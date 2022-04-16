Y Kinders Bendigo

Y Kinders' Preschools actively plan for the individual needs of children and shape their programs to reflect current interests and ideas. They also aim to prepare children not just for school, but to give them lifelong learning skills. The voices of children are listened to and their ideas explored. A memorable example for Gail Dwyer, Early Childhood Teacher at Havilah Road Preschool, is a series of events which led to a visit from Bendigo's Mayor at the time, Jennifer Alden. This was initiated by the children, following curiosity about the role of local Councillors all prompted by a story read at the kinder. "The children put a lot of effort into inviting Cr Alden, as well as the preparations for the visit," Ms Dwyer said. "They felt very comfortable asking her questions to enhance their understanding. "We pride ourselves on our approach to early learning," she said. Inspired early education supports children's interest and inquiry, empowering them to formulate questions and seek answers. It builds confidence, resilience, creativity and curiosity. As Emma Davis, Pedagogical Leader at Y Kinders, explains, "Our programs are future focused. We are aware that society is rapidly changing. Many of the jobs that children will go into, do not exist today." "We recognise that time at kindergarten is not just about what children are learning, it is that they are learning how to learn. "This is the best way to equip them for the future and make sure that they are adaptable to whatever comes their way. "We are building a community of learners," she said. Y Kinders manages three kindergartens in the Bendigo area - Eaglehawk, Havilah Road and North Bendigo Preschools. Open Days are being held during May and enrolment registrations open late April via LMPA. For more information see ykinders.org.au, contact 4311 1500 or email earlyyears@ykinders.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/cff20678-0bab-4ef9-961d-c7d795c41e35.jpg/r0_126_3744_2241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Fostering learning for life at preschool

