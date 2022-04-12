news, local-news, news, campaspe, council, community, plans, victoria park, scenic trail

Campaspe Shire Council is calling on the community to provide input into a review of the Echuca Victoria Park and Scenic Trail Master Plan. Mayor Chrissy Weller said the plan was completed in 2019 and since that time the area has seen major changes. "The Echuca Moama bridge is now in place and the review will capture the bridge alignment, connecting footpaths in and around the bridge, car parking adjacent to the boat ramp and relocation of six lawn tennis courts," she said. MORE NEWS: Victoria to host Commonwealth Games 2026 "We want to ensure the needs of the community are captured, to meet the needs of today and the future." The master plan developed in 2019 included: "We want the area to become not only a major sporting precinct, but also a place for people to be active through cycling, walking and recreational activities," the Mayor added. Information gathered from the community will be used to inform a revised Victoria Park and Scenic Trail Master Plan. This round of community feedback is available either through a quick online feedback form, or more detailed online survey form. OTHER STORIES: To assist, a webpage is available in the "now open" section of Council's website, providing background information, the master plan, and link to the two feedback options. Comments close April 29. "We hope to have the revised master plan out to the community late May," Cr Weller said.

