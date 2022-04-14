news, property, 18 Camden Way, Strathfieldsaye, Bendigo, central Victoria, four bedrooms, modern home, Ray White Bendigo

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $750,000 - $820,000 AGENT: Ray White Bendigo PHONE: Brent Mason on 0466 897 917 or Delaney Barker on 0474 302 636 INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.20am and 11.30 - 11.50am Beautifully presented inside and out, this newly built Wright Family home is waiting for a new family. A tiled front porch welcomes you to the entry where you will find a lovely wide hallway and the main bedroom to the left. Spacious and brimming with modern finishes, the main includes a walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite, with the remaining three bedrooms, all with built-in robes are to the rear of the home. Enjoy the luxury of space in the open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, with wide plank vinyl flooring providing a seamless and natural feel. The gorgeous well equipped kitchen is sure to impress. Outdoors is an entertainers delight! You will find a tiled side alfresco that flows off the dining area and provides the perfect space for outdoor living. Spotless low maintenance gardens and luscious lawn accompany a large shed that provides a workshop and an additional entertaining area. Close to amenities, this stunning home ticks all the boxes.

