Lovable Webby ready for a 'big chill'

EVERGREEN Heathcote-trained veteran Chill Out Webby has gone out on top. Get this - at his 186th start. In scenes high on emotion, the rising six-year-old (whelped November 13, 2016) saluted at The Meadows on the weekend as a $49.80 bolter. It was his first win since August 9 last year - making it 16 in all - and his fifth win from 80 starts over 525m at The Meadows. And his part-owner and trainer, Heathcote's Julie Chilcott, was quick to call time on his lengthy career. In fact, she made the retirement decision even before her iron dog snacked on a Macca's double cheeseburger and strawberry thick shake on the way home. Chill Out Webby (Fabregas x Madisson Dee) will now live the 'Life of Riley' as a household pet. "He's a pet for life. He'll get spoiled rotten now," Chilcott said. "His mum lived with us until she passed away." Chill Out Webby is owned by the tight-knit Chilcott family along with a few friends including The Meadows electrician Geoff Cooke. And most of the Chilcott clan were on-track to witness a tug-at-the-heartstrings moment they'll never forget and always cherish. When asked about her immediate reaction as Chill Out Webby crossed the finish line, Julie Chilcott said: "You'll make me cry again." But she was quick to add: "I was just happy to see him come home safe. "It (the win) was a shock for starters, but it was a fitting end to his career. He's gone out on a high. "If only every dog had a heart like him. Actually, if he'd been fast, he would be even more amazing. "But you'd put him out in an exercise yard, and he basically trained himself. He loved competition." Another retirement prompt was Chilcott's opinion Chill Out Webby would be 'outclassed' in future races. "He'd be with the 'big boys' and we didn't want to do that to him." At an age when most greyhounds are collecting 'pension cheques', Chill Out Webby's mind was still making appointments his ageless legs could keep. He may have fallen 14 starts shy of a 'double century', but Chilcott provided an insight into his racing longevity - call it the 'secret elixir of youth'. "He went on a massage mat before nearly every start. And we have a vet who comes out on a fortnightly basis to check our team," she said. "His welfare has always been first and foremost, and that goes for all our dogs. "We were hoping to get to 200 starts, but it's just too hard. It's not fair on him." Chill Out Webby was treated with 'kid gloves', which is a credit to Julie and her husband Michael, who bred him. But it seems some things never change. "He's still full on, we're waiting for him to chill out," Chilcott quipped. Box six was the only draw Chill Out Webby didn't win from in a career that commenced way back on July 4, 2018.

