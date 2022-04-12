news, local-news, yacht, Bendigo, Epplaock, Ridge, Mann, Clarke, Farrington, knots

THE eighth and final race of the Bendigo Yacht Club's Kimbolton series delivered Stuart Ridge a division one win at Lake Eppalock on Saturday. Winds reached eight to 10 knots and above throughout the day as crews attempted to end the series on a high. In division one, Philip Mann started solidly and was the first boat across the start line followed by Ridge. Mann held his lead up until just after the first buoy when he was overtaken by Ridge, who held his lead for the remainder of the lap. In a see-sawing tussle, Mann pulled it together and managed to regain the lead, but that didn't last long before he was again passed by Ridge, who was able to stay out in front for the remainder of the race and claim the win. In division two, Chris and Toby Clarke were first across the start line with the fleet following close behind. The race remained calm and steady with no changes in positions for two laps. Some minor sail issues, unfortunately, led to John Maher needing to go to shore. Brian and Helen McMahon worked hard to up distance in an attempt to catch the leaders. But the Clarkes remained strong in their first place position and finished the race with a win, followed by the McMahons. The laugh of the day was provided by Commodore Ron Mason, who fell overboard trying to recover his crew hat. Sadly, he ended up retiring from the race. Yardstick results: Division one: 1- Stuart Ridge; 2 - Philip Mann; 3 - Michael Anthony. Division two: 1 - Matthew Farrington; 2 - Chris and Toby Clarke; 3 - Brian and Helen McMahon; 4 - Doug Carswell and Ken Mann; 5 - Hugo Dunlop; 6 - Mark Hawkins.

