DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 2 $1,950,000 - $2,100,000 AGENT: Bendigo Real Estate PHONE: Nekti Tzouroutis on 0412 242 321 INSPECT: By appointment Welcome to Central, a landmark residence which is among Bendigo's finest since its construction in 1874. The grand Victorian home on Wattle Street was a gift from wealthy mining investor John B. Watson to his sister. Historical records state Watson was one of the earliest arrivals to the Bendigo diggings, finding significant wealth from the gold reefs in the Wattle Street precinct. Today, 148 years later, Central is a grand reminder of the goldfields dream as well as a stylish inner-city home. Over three spacious levels, the residence offers three living zones and two kitchens. Central has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a studio, garaging and a loft. Adorned with iron lace, the verandahs offer north-facing views of Queen Elizabeth Oval and southern views toward Mount Alexander. The selling agents said a meticulous restoration and thorough renovation to the residence received a City of Greater Bendigo Heritage Award. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. The original staircase, timber fittings, stained glass, brickwork and marble fireplaces are resplendent. Chandeliers, plush drapery, designer wallpaper and modern bathrooms create a statement of timeless style. Entertain downstairs in the formal lounge and dining room. Relax into family life in the upstairs family zone with custom-crafted kitchen. The all-timber kitchen is a beautiful work of joinery, with tall pantry, 1000mm-wide freestanding stove, hidden dishwasher and refrigerator space. Bedrooms have a touch of relaxed elegance thanks to luxury drapes and blinds. The main bedroom suite has a walk-through robe to sparkling ensuite. The brick and sandstone basement boasts a wine cellar as well as polished concrete flooring, and a rare and remarkable arched-brick ceiling. Outside, Mediterranean-style paving frames a tiled 4 x 9-metre salt-chlorinated pool with in-floor cleaning. A gorgeous vine-covered pergola shades the summer kitchen and pizza oven. Apricot, fig, lemon, orange, nectarine, pear and apple trees are well established. Above the brick garage is a studio with timber ceiling and exposed trusses, perfect for a fifth bedroom, rumpus or office. Central is a rare beauty on a tree-lined street, just moments from Bendigo Art Gallery, The Engine Room, Ulumbarra Theatre and The Capital. Walk to Girton Grammar, Catherine McAuley College, Bendigo Health, View Street restaurants and cafés. Visit www.bendigorealestate.com.au and follow the links to Central. See the floor plans and location maps. Peruse the photo gallery, take a virtual tour, print the brochure and show every friend your dream home. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

