Marvel at mechanisms at Discovery

news, local-news,

Marvel at all there is to do these school holidays as Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre gears up for a busy few weeks. While there will always be time to take part in the centre's science workshops and take a trip down the giant slide, young mechanics, engineering enthusiasts and machine-curious folks of all ages will be excited to see what organisers have in store for them too. Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said staff had been working hard to put together the mechanical marvels workshops at the centre. "We're really excited for this because it will be a chance to get kids thinking," she said. "With our popular Da Vinci exhibition on at the moment, you can go from seeing how the first mechanical mechanisms were made and then have the chance to create your own." Budding mechanics from government schools and years three to six can build their own automata, the predecessor to the robot, using the versatile mechanisms known as cams in the challenge workshops. Learn how mechanisms like levers, wheels, and pulleys move our modern lives in our science shows, explore the mechanisms we use to study space in our planetarium, and explore early prototypes of many modern mechanisms at Da Vinci. Head to Discovery's website or Facebook page to reserve your place now, especially for workshops and planetarium shows as places are limited. The science doesn't stop as the Discovery doors will be open for fun Good Friday, Easter Saturday, and Easter Sunday. The staff will also have stalls at Rosalind Park and the Bendigo Marketplace throughout the school holidays.